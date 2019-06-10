IMG Appoints Mark Rands as Commercial Director

Mark will be responsible for the growth and distribution of assistance services and the claims operation, as well as growing IMG's corporate assistance clients in the UK. Mark brings with him over 30 years of expertise in international assistance, claims, and insurance industries, primarily in the UK.

In 1996, Mark established Specialty Group, a company that provided specialty medical assistance and claims services to the London insurance market. In 2015, Specialty Group was acquired by the Collinson Group in the UK, where he then served as the Head of Assistance for four years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the team," said Managing Director, Colin Kirkpatrick. "Mark is a proven leader with significant market and corporate segment expertise, which will pair well with our team's extensive knowledge of the assistance and claims landscape and allow us to provide even better services to our clients."

"As we continue to grow our European business, Mark's expertise and track record of serving global clients in the assistance industry will play a critical role in our success," said Executive Vice President Steve Paraboschi. "We are excited to have him on the team and are confident in his ability to push IMG's assistance business forward."

About International Medical Group

For nearly 30 years, International Medical Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind®. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes AkesoCare Management®, Global Response Ltd., and ALC Health.

