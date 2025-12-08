Imec mitigates thermal bottleneck in 3D HBM-on-GPU architectures using a system-technology co-optimization approach

Holistic system-technology co-optimization (STCO) approach key in reducing peak GPU and HBM temperatures under AI workloads while enhancing performance density of future GPU-based architectures

LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Imec presents the first comprehensive thermal study of 3D HBM-on-GPU integration using a system-technology co-optimization (STCO) approach.

The study allows to identify and mitigate thermal bottlenecks in a promising next-gen compute system architecture for AI applications.

Peak GPU temperatures could be reduced from 140.7°C to 70.8°C under realistic AI training workloads .

"This is also the first time that we demonstrate the capabilities of imec's new cross-technology co-optimization (XTCO) program in developing more thermally robust advanced compute systems." – Julien Ryckaert, imec.





