IME Medical Electrospinning appoints Sander de Vos as Chief Business Officer

"We at IME are thrilled to welcome Sander to our fast-growing team of professionals. Sander clearly brings a wealth of well-needed life science experience into the company, that will certainly be of key value to the further development of our electrospun medical device franchises. Our aim is to become the first partner of choice worldwide for the development of a novel, groundbreaking class of medical devices and pharma products based on nanofibers. Our ever-growing portfolio of customers and partners includes the Medtech and Pharma industry, universities, hospitals and medical institutes."

Sander de Vos (46) is an accomplished executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience across healthcare and biotech commercial and business development positions. Prior to joining IME, Sander worked at Mimetas, an innovative Dutch start-up company providing novel human cell biology models for improved therapies, where he played a key role in expanding the collaborations with its pharma and biotech partners.

In previous roles, Sander led the commercial team of Isogen Life Science and acquired experience as an entrepreneur growing a private business. His commercial career started at Westburg Life Sciences and for more than 10 years he shaped and directed the sales strategy and commercial development of part of their life science business.

Sander has a background in molecular biology, co-developed a molecular diagnostic test for simultaneous detection of tick-borne pathogens and contributed to the development of a vaccine against ticks at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the Utrecht University.

Sander de Vos, Chief Business Officer of IME Medical Electrospinning, said:

"With the potential of becoming the global leader in large-scale production of best-in-class nanofiber based medical devices and drug delivery solutions, I'm proud, gratified and delighted to become a member of the IME management team. The company's technology enables faster and better recovery of tissues and body structures, and therefore IME is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients."

About Medical Electrospinning

Applying specific polymers, IME's advanced equipment creates fiber-based medical device solutions that mimic the natural human extracellular matrix in nanometer and micrometer format for implants and membranes in the human body. Human cells recognize these artificial matrices (scaffolds) as the body's own, facilitating the repair of the damaged tissue for heart valves, blood vessels, nerves, tendons, skin and bone etc. This is in contrast to implants and membranes of traditional structures, which are seen as foreign and therefore can lead to scar tissue or rejection phenomena. The MediSpin™XL platform has been developed specifically for MedTech industrial manufacturing of medical devices and is now also suitable for pharmaceutical drug delivery applications and ensures firm control over the crucial parameters of the electrospinning process, leading to reproducible and consistent end-products.

About IME Medical Electrospinning

For over ten years, IME Medical Electrospinning has been a leading player in the field of developing and implementing electrospinning processes and equipment for the manufacturing of medical devices for (regenerative) medicine and drug delivery. Electrospinning is a flexible process for producing extremely thin fibers and structures that have excellent properties to help regenerate human tissue. IME Medical Electrospinning has developed a unique set of innovations in electrospinning technology for reproducible and scalable production of electrospun material under tightly controlled conditions required for the MedTech and Pharma market. Customers and scientific partners include the MedTech and Pharma industry, scientists and health institutions.

More info is available at www.ime-electrospinning.com

For further inquiries:

IME Medical Electrospinning| Waalre, The Netherlands (HQ) | Leiden, The Netherlands

Judith Heikoop M.Sc. Ph.D.

T: +31 40 28 27 956

E: j.heikoop@ime-electrospinning.com

For media:

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication |Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Léon Melens

T: +31 6 538 16 427

E: lmelens@lifelspring.nl

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478688/IME_Medical_Electrospinning_Sander_de_Vos.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248580/IME_Medical_Electrospinning_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IME Medical Electrospinning