iMDsoft announces Dedalus as their Channel Partner in Australia and New Zealand for MetaVision Clinical Information System, iMDsoft's best of class product suite

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMDsoft Ltd. and Dedalus are pleased to announce their Channel Partner Agreement, authorizing Dedalus to distribute MetaVision licenses and services, and support customers in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Through its Channel Partner program, iMDsoft partners with leading healthcare technology companies around the world, empowering them to implement and support MetaVision solutions for critical care, anaesthesia (perioperative) and acute care units at local hospitals in their regions.

The Channel Partner Program allows iMDsoft to focus on product development for MetaVision, while certified Channel Partners provide first-rate service and support on a local level. With the addition of Dedalus, iMDsoft now has 11 Channel Partners operating globally.

As the ANZ Channel Partner, Dedalus will manage all MetaVision business in Australia and New Zealand. iMDsoft selected Dedalus ANZ as their Channel Partner due to their ability to provide the highest level of service for digital healthcare products and their proven record as a leader in managing clinical and acute care solutions in large-scale private and public healthcare organisations.

"We are pleased to partner with Dedalus, a leading digital healthcare provider in Australia and New Zealand. Our visions are closely aligned and we're confident that through our Channel Partner program, Dedalus will provide the highest level of service to local customers. We look forward to working with Dedalus to bring new advanced solutions to critical care units and hospital systems across the region, advancing clinical safety, workflows, and efficiency."

Shahar Sery, Executive Vice President, iMDsoft

"We are delighted to extend our business in the acute care setting with iMDsoft a proven industry leading supplier. The iMDsoft solution will further enhance our ability to provide a full spectrum of clinical solutions. We have existing systems deployed across most secondary care settings and we will be able to leverage the large team of over 200 dedicated personnel that we have deployed in ANZ to provide implementation and support services. This will further enhance our journey to provide affordable and sustainable healthcare in ANZ."

Daryll Goodall, Managing Director APAC, Dedalus

iMDsoft is a worldwide leader in Clinical Information Systems, with a specialty in critical care, anaesthesia, and acute care. Hundreds of hospitals and health networks in 24 countries use MetaVision, the company's flagship suite, to improve care quality and enhance financial results. The global Channel Partners program offers an end-to-end approach for distribution partners to deliver iMDsoft's best in class software. iMDsoft is a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation.

MetaVision has been especially important during COVID, as it provides hospitals with the flexibility to easily configure the system on their own to manage COVID workflows. Learn more at www.imd-soft.com.

DEDALUS Founded in Florence in 1982 by the current Chairman Giorgio Moretti, Dedalus Group is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe and one of the largest in the world. The shareholding structure ensures stability and great financial capacity through the presence of Ardian, the largest private investment company in Europe and the fourth in the world. Starting in 2016, Dedalus has accelerated its expansion strategy by targeting the growing demand for innovative and comprehensive ICT and Clinical transformation solutions. With the acquisition of Agfa Healthcare IT, Dedalus consolidated its leadership as pan-European player in the healthcare software industry, with a leading position in Hospital IT (HCIS) and Diagnostic (DIS) in Germany, Italy and France. The acquisition of DXC's healthcare IT business continues this journey and gives Dedalus a market leading position in UK and Ireland and further expands its presence globally. Today Dedalus has a strong footprint in Northern Europe, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, China, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and several locations in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, having a presence in over 40 different countries. Thanks to its undisputed cutting-edge portfolio of leading, new generation solutions, Dedalus covers the whole spectrum of needs for healthcare operators, supporting over 6,000 hospitals and 5,000 laboratories around the world. Learn more at http://www.dedalus.com/anz

For information about the iMDsoft Channel Partner Program, please contact

Channel.partner@imd-soft.com

For more information on Dedalus and MetaVision in ANZ please contact:

bmaher3@dedalus.group

