Imandra Inc. Advances Neurosymbolic AI Reasoning with ImandraX Release

New release introduces breakthrough innovations in proof automation, counterexample generation, and decision procedures, to elevate AI-driven logical analysis industry standards

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imandra Inc., the AI startup pioneering neurosymbolic reasoning, today announced ImandraX, the latest major release of its flagship Imandra automated reasoning engine. ImandraX marks a significant advancement in AI-driven logical reasoning, introducing powerful new reasoning algorithms and groundbreaking architectural features that enable seamless integration with AI agents.

With the increasing reliance on AI in high-stakes industries—including finance, healthcare, and autonomous systems—trustworthy, explainable, and mathematically rigorous reasoning is more critical than ever. ImandraX sets a new standard in AI-driven logical analysis with cutting-edge innovations in proof automation, counterexample generation, and decision procedures that improve both performance and reliability.

"ImandraX is a transformational step in making advanced symbolic reasoning a core part of AI workflows," said Denis Ignatovich, Co-founder of Imandra Inc. "By equipping AI agents with powerful automated logical reasoning and formal verification capabilities, we're pushing the boundaries of what intelligent systems can achieve."

Co-founder Dr. Grant Passmore added: "ImandraX is the culmination of years of research and real-world deployment across some of the most demanding industries—including finance, defense, and AI. Our customers and partners rely on Imandra's automated reasoning to ensure the safety and reliability of mission-critical systems, from financial exchanges to autonomous agents. With ImandraX, we're not just making rigorous reasoning accessible—we're making it indispensable for the next generation of AI-powered decision-making."

ImandraX introduces a range of groundbreaking capabilities, including:

Breakthroughs in Proof Automation – Introduces new techniques for mixed discrete and continuous recursive functions over datatypes, enabling the first formal model and verification of the new IEEE P3109 standard for small (<16) bit binary floating-point formats. These new formats are essential for accurate quantization and distillation of neural networks and are being developed by the IEEE P3109 working group.

– Introduces new techniques for mixed discrete and continuous recursive functions over datatypes, enabling the first formal model and verification of the new IEEE P3109 standard for small (<16) bit binary floating-point formats. These new formats are essential for accurate quantization and distillation of neural networks and are being developed by the IEEE P3109 working group. Progress in Neural Network Safety Verification –Integrates higher-order bounded model checking and induction, powering the first formally verified proof checker for neural network safety property verification.

–Integrates higher-order bounded model checking and induction, powering the first formally verified proof checker for neural network safety property verification. Foundational Advancements in State-Space Region Decomposition – Delivers >4x speedups for region decomposition jobs, significantly improving efficiency for finance users generating high-coverage test suites for FIX connectivity and other mission-critical applications.

– Delivers >4x speedups for region decomposition jobs, significantly improving efficiency for finance users generating high-coverage test suites for FIX connectivity and other mission-critical applications. Enhanced Developer Experience – A new VS Code plugin enables parallel proof development with concurrent jobs running in Imandra's reasoning cloud, streamlining the formal verification workflow.

– A new VS Code plugin enables parallel proof development with concurrent jobs running in Imandra's reasoning cloud, streamlining the formal verification workflow. Seamless AI Integration – Imandra's new Python API facilitates continuous integration with AI agent frameworks, empowering forthcoming neurosymbolic AI reasoning agents innovations.

ImandraX is now available to select partners, with broader availability planned in the coming months. Developers and organizations interested in harnessing ImandraX's neurosymbolic AI and formal verification tools can learn more at www.imandra.ai.

About Imandra, Inc.

Imandra is a global AI company pioneering Reasoning-as-a-Service® platforms for automated logical reasoning serving financial, defense, and safety-critical systems. We provide our customers with a suite of AI-powered solutions for designing, testing, calibrating, and verifying complex financial systems including Imandra Markets® and Imandra Connectivity®. At Imandra, we're helping our customers confidently apply logically reasoned, accurate, and auditable sources of knowledge in highly regulated industries. To learn more, visit our website at www.imandra.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

