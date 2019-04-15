Imagine Wins for Best Sell-Side Analytics Product

Waters Technology Applauds Imagine's Real-Time Risk & Compliance (RRC) Solution

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine took top honors for "Best-Sell Side Analytics Product" in the Waters Technology Sell-Side Awards, announced in London on April 12, 2019. The Waters Technology awards recognize companies that develop market-leading technologies specifically for sell-side firms, allowing them to operate more efficiently, transparently and judiciously. The awards focus on innovative firms that address the sell side's most pressing needs, allowing them to maximize operational efficiencies.

Scott Sherman, Imagine Co-Founder and Global Head of Business Development & Sales, said: "We are delighted to be recognized by the Waters Technology team of judges for our Real-Time Risk & Compliance (RRC) Solution, which was built for sell-side firms needing a single, real-time platform to investigate, correct, and manage the risk on thousands of client accounts with millions of positions and tens of millions of trades per day."

Sherman added that: "RRC was developed in close collaboration with our sell-side clients who required integrated cross-asset security, position and portfolio-level risk and exposure views to manage high-volume operations. An important differentiator for our clients is their ability to customize and create any analytic using our scripting interface. This is especially useful for firms employing their own measures based on how they view the world, or how they manage their client base. Imagine provides easy access to summary data, such as performance contributions sliced-and-diced as needed, benchmarks, limits, and monitoring, as well as books and records for compliance and audit needs."

Sherman also noted that: "Virtually any desired calculation can be quickly coded up in an app and included in any view, along with Imagine's library of standard metrics provided out-of-the-box. The app can call upon so-called "primitives," which can be as simple as extracting any field from the database or powerful Imagine analytics to generate, for example, Monte Carlo simulations in order to create a path-dependent pricing model."

Founded in 1993, Imagine Software is the leading provider of real-time portfolio, risk management and regulatory solutions for global financial services firms. Imagine provides institutional-grade functionality, broad cross-asset instrument support and the ability to employ and scale any trading strategy for businesses of all sizes and complexity. Firms rely on Imagine to manage their entire portfolio and risk management operations, create product and business-specific solutions, deliver on-time regulatory reports and scale for growth. Today, Imagine services clients in more than 25 countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Headquartered in New York City, Imagine has offices in Hong Kong, London and Sydney. For more information, visit www.imaginesoftware.com or contact Imagine Software at 212.317.7600 and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

