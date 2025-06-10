Image Systems Japan K.K. - New Office Established in Japan

Image Systems, part of Image Systems Group with headquarter in Sweden, is proud to announce the establishment of its new subsidiary: Image Systems Japan K.K.

TOKYO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global market leader in motion analysis of high-speed camera footage, Image Systems provides cutting-edge software solutions - TEMA Pro and TrackEye - widely used all over the world in automotive crash safety testing, aerospace and defense evaluations, material deformation studies, medtech applications and academic research.

Our flagship products support:

tema trackeye motion analysis

Sub-pixel accuracy

6DoF motion tracking

Digital Image Correlation (DIC)

Other advanced functionalities to enable precise analysis of even the most complex dynamic events.

Since many years Image Systems already have a large installed customer base in Japan. With the launch of our Japanese subsidiary, we aim to strengthen our domestic technical support to our esteemed existing users and deliver expert consulting services to new customers.

We are strongly committed to empowering the Japanese R&D community by enabling deeper and more accurate use of world class high-speed video data analysis.

For product information, consultations, or demo requests, please feel free to contact us.

Company Information

Image Systems Japan K.K.

1-10-3, Roppongi, Minato-ku

Tokyo

Parent company

Image Systems Nordic AB, Sweden

Business

Development, sales, and support of software for high-speed camera motion analysis

Website: https://temaplatform.com/

Contact

Jun Kobayashi jun.kobayashi@imagesystems.se +81 90 1014 0555

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of SEK 200 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707584/Image_Systems_tema_trackeye.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707583/ISAB_Logo.jpg