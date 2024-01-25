IMA Signs MoU with Al Akhawayn University to Enhance Management Accounting Education

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA®️ (Institute of Management Accountants) and Al Akhawayn University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant step in enriching the academic and professional landscape for students in Morocco and the broader Middle East region.

Al Akhawayn University



Under this agreement, Al Akhawayn University will offer professional programs to its students which complement their academic studies including IMA's CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification. Recognized globally for more than half a century, the CMA is a benchmark for excellence in managerial accounting and financial strategy. The collaboration aims to empower students with the skills and knowledge they require to excel, equipping them for the dynamic demands of the global financial sector.

The MoU symbolizes a mutual commitment to educational excellence and professional development, and was signed by Amine Bensaid, president of Al Akhawayn University, and Mike DePrisco, IMA's president and CEO. This partnership will span an initial period of one year, fostering a rich exchange of expertise and resources between both institutions.

As part of this collaboration, IMA will offer CMA scholarships to 10 outstanding students at Al Akhawayn University. Both parties will also engage in joint research initiatives and faculty development programs, further enhancing the academic environment and professional opportunities available to students.

"Amidst the rapidly changing dynamics of the global markets, the necessity to empower future professionals with comprehensive and adaptable skill sets cannot be overstated," said Ahmad Mkhallati, Senior Director, IMA Middle East, Africa & India Operations. "Our collaboration with Al Akhawayn University resonates with our core mission at IMA. Through this partnership, we are committed to shaping proficient management accountants, fully equipped to navigate and excel in the ever-evolving global financial landscape."

"The collaboration between AUI and IMA signifies a commitment to bridging the gap between academic knowledge and professional expertise in the field of finance and management accounting. It presents an unparalleled opportunity for our students to seamlessly integrate theoretical learning with real-world applications, setting a new standard for academic and professional synergy," said Imad Jabbouri, professor of finance and accounting at Al Akhawayn University. "Witnessing the union of these esteemed institutions is a testament to the shared vision of nurturing future leaders with a profound understanding of financial strategy and management accounting in the midst of an ever-evolving and challenging landscape."

About IMA®️ (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane

Created in 1995, Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane is an independent, public and non-profit Moroccan university. It is committed to educating future leaders of Morocco and the world through liberal arts programs, based on the American system and enjoys the prestigious accreditation 'NECHE' like Harvard, MIT and Yale.

Al Akhawayn delivers cutting-edge higher education and research programs, including continuing education, upholding the highest academic and ethical standards and promoting diversity and social responsibility. It also provides its students with a transformative experience at the academic, professional and personal level.

