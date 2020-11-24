IMA 2021 Student Case Competition Goes Live

Emphasizing on the importance of the annual competition, Hanadi Khalife, senior director of MEA & India operations at IMA, said, "With the economic landscape becoming more challenging and complex, it is imperative that we prepare the next generation of finance and accounting professionals to face real life problems by encouraging them to truly think of innovative solutions to resolve them. IMA is strongly focused on presenting opportunities for finance and accounting students across the world to put their analytical thinking to the test so they may better support the organizations they end up working for going forward. Such global practices are aimed at bridging the skills gap and preparing students for successful professional careers."

Over the years, IMA has challenged hundreds of students from some of the top universities around the world and found a growing appetite amongst students looking to demonstrate their capabilities to take on big business problems. For its 10th year, IMA is inviting eligible students from the Middle East and India to solve a business case on "Should Star Textiles Cut Out Intermediaries?" Students will be paired into teams of 3-5 and asked to put their business acumen to the test before presenting their team's analysis in front of leading business professionals from reputed multinational companies around the region.

IMA will select two of the top performing teams from the Middle East and Africa, and two teams from India. Eligibility to enter the competition includes the following criteria:

Students must be enrolled in universities in the Middle East or India . Team members may be from different academic programs but must all be from the same institution. Each team must have a faculty advisor from the same institution. Each team must appoint a team leader.

Team member securing first, second and third positions will be awarded US$500, US$250 and US$150 Amazon gift vouchers, respectively. Winning team members will also get the opportunity to engage in a face-to-face or virtual conversation with Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO.

Titled "Ace the Case – prove your business acumen" – the IMA student case competition has received major praise by top multinationals in the region such as Hock International and JAMA who have come forward to support students in their journey as Platinum sponsors as well as IMA's Riyadh Chapter and Morgan International as Gold sponsors.

Details on the case study and participation criterion can be accessed here: https://imamiddleeast.org/en/student-case-competition-2021/ .

ABOUT IMA® (INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANTS)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

