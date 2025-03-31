IM Cannabis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Q4 2024 Caps a Year of Strategic and Operational Improvements for IMC with 25% Revenue Growth, 42% decrease in Operating Expenses, and $0.5M Adjusted EBITDA Profit

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IMC") (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC), an international medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are reported in Canadian dollars and are compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (the "Q4 MD&A"), together with its Annual Report on Form 20-F, can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at https://investors.imcannabis.com/, and its SEDAR+ and EDGAR profiles at www.sedarplus.ca, and http://www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively.

Annual and Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

+25% increase in Q4 Revenue vs Q4 2023 and 11% increase annually.





in Q4 Revenue vs Q4 2023 and 11% increase annually. $0.5M profit Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA 1 in Q4 2024 vs. Losses of $4.3M in Q4 2023. 87% losses decrease in 2024 to $1.1M vs. $8.0M in 2023.





in Q4 2024 vs. Losses of in Q4 2023. in 2024 to vs. in 2023. +183% increase in IMC Germany Revenue 2024 vs 2023, for a total of $15.5M in 2024 vs $5.5M in 2023.





in IMC Germany Revenue 2024 vs 2023, for a total of in 2024 vs in 2023. -42% decrease in operating expenses in Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023, and 17% decrease annually in 2024 to $18.7M vs. $22.6M in 2023.

Management Commentary

"When looking at 2024, while I am very proud of the 183% growth IMC delivered in Germany, I am delighted with the progress we made internally both strategically and operationally," said Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC. "In Q4, with our positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.5M, we are starting to see the initial impact of the savings we initiated during 2024 through our active cost management and full integration. This gives us a very strong foundation leading into 2025, where we anticipate that Q1 will be the best quarter in sales we have had to date in Germany."

"The consolidated profit & loss analysis reveals significant improvements in the Company's financial performance. Despite the temporary impact of inventory clearance on gross profit, the substantial 17% reduction in operating expenses has driven meaningful improvement in operating results," stated Uri Birenberg, Chief Financial Officer of IMC. "The Q4 2024 results, with an adjusted EBITDA profit, indicate that the Company has reached an important point in its financial trajectory, with further improvements anticipated as the benefit of inventory clearance and operational efficiencies continue to materialize."

Q4 and Full Year 2024 Conference Call

Annual and Q4 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for 2024 and 2023 were $54.0M and $48.8M , respectively, representing an increase of $5.2M or 11% . The increase is mainly attributed to accelerated growth in Germany's revenue of $10.0M or 183% and decreased net Revenue in Israel of $4.8M . The decrease in Israel is attributed to the cancellation of the Oranim deal, which resulted in a decrease in revenue of approximately $8.5M compared to 2023. Revenues for the three months ended on December 31, 2024 , and 2023 were $13.3M and $10.7M , respectively, representing an increase of $2.6M or 25%. The increase is mainly attributed to accelerated growth in Germany's revenue of $3.7M and decreased net Revenue in Israel of $1.1M . The decrease in Israel is attributed to the cancellation of the Oranim deal, which resulted in a reduced Revenue of $3.4M compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 .





and 2023 were and , respectively, representing an of or . The increase is mainly attributed to accelerated growth in revenue of or 183% and decreased net Revenue in of . The decrease in is attributed to the cancellation of the Oranim deal, which resulted in a decrease in revenue of approximately compared to 2023. Revenues for the three months ended on , and 2023 were and , respectively, representing an increase of or 25%. The increase is mainly attributed to accelerated growth in revenue of and decreased net Revenue in of . The decrease in is attributed to the cancellation of the Oranim deal, which resulted in a reduced Revenue of compared to the three months ended . Gross profit for 2024 and 2023 was $8.5M and $9.8M , respectively, representing a decrease of $1.4M or 14%, mainly attributed to a one-time inventory clearance of approximately $3.8M . Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2024 , and 2023 was $2.7M and $0.8M , respectively, representing an increase of $1.8M or 219%.





and 2023 was and , respectively, representing a decrease of or 14%, mainly attributed to a one-time inventory clearance of approximately . Gross profit for the three months ended , and 2023 was and , respectively, representing an increase of or 219%. G&A Expenses in 2024 and 2023 were $8.0M and $11.0M , respectively, representing a decrease of $3.0M or 27%. G&A expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 , and 2023 were $1.2M and $3.3M , respectively, representing a decrease of $2.1M or 64%.





and 2023 were and , respectively, representing a decrease of or 27%. G&A expenses for the three months ended , and 2023 were and , respectively, representing a decrease of or 64%. Selling and Marketing Expenses in 2024 and 2023 were $7.1M and $10.8M , respectively, representing a decrease of $3.7M or 34%. Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 , and 2023 were $1.8M and $2.8M , respectively.





and 2023 were and , respectively, representing a decrease of or 34%. Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended , and 2023 were and , respectively. Other operating expenses in 2024 and 2023 were $3.2M and $nil, respectively, due to one-time Oranim revocation expenses of $2.7M and goodwill impairment of $0.5M . Other operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 , and 2023 were $0.5M and $nil, respectively.





and 2023 were and $nil, respectively, due to one-time Oranim revocation expenses of and goodwill impairment of . Other operating expenses for the three months ended , and 2023 were and $nil, respectively. Total operating expenses in 2024 were $18.7M compared to $22.6M in 2023, a decrease of 17%. Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.5M compared to $6.0M in Q4 2023, a decrease of 42%.





were compared to in 2023, a decrease of 17%. were compared to in Q4 2023, a decrease of 42%. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2024 decreased by 87% VS. 2023 from $8.0M to $1.1M , representing the improvement of the Company's operations in 2024 compared to 2023 and the continuing efficiency improvement. In 2024, the Company cleared old balances as a one-time Inventory clearance of approximately $3.9M and had a one-time expense due to the Oranim agreement revocation of $2.7M . The Company's Adjusted EBITDA gain for the three months ending December 31, 2024 , was $0.5M vs. losses of $4.3M in Q4 2023.





decreased by 87% VS. 2023 from to , representing the improvement of the Company's operations in 2024 compared to 2023 and the continuing efficiency improvement. In 2024, the Company cleared old balances as a one-time Inventory clearance of approximately and had a one-time expense due to the Oranim agreement revocation of . The Company's Adjusted EBITDA gain for the three months ending , was vs. losses of in Q4 2023. Net Loss from continuing operations in 2024 was $11.8M , compared to $10.2M in 2023. Net Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.2M , compared to a Net Loss of $3.5M in the fourth quarter of 2023.





was , compared to in 2023. was , compared to a Net Loss of in the fourth quarter of 2023. Basic Income (Loss) per Common Share in 2024 and 2023 were $(4.51) and $(4.45) per Common Share, respectively. Basic Loss per Common Share in Q4 2024 and 2023 were $(0.32) and $(1.47) per Common Share, respectively.





and 2023 were and per Common Share, respectively. Basic Loss per Common Share in Q4 2024 and 2023 were and per Common Share, respectively. Diluted net loss per share in 2024 and 2023 were $(4.51) and $(4.45) , respectively. Diluted net loss in Q4 2024 and 2023 were $(0.32) and $(1.47) respectively.





and 2023 were and , respectively. Diluted net loss in Q4 2024 and 2023 were and respectively. Cash and Cash Equivalents as of December 31, 2024 , were $0.9M compared to $1.8M in December 31, 2023 .





as of , were compared to in . Total assets as of December 31, 2024 , were $39.2M , compared to $48.8M as of December 31, 2023 , representing a decrease of $9.6M or 19.7%. The decline is mainly attributed to the Oranim agreement cancellation of a total amount of $9.5M , of which is mainly attributed to goodwill at a total amount of $3.5M , intangible assets in the amount of $1.4M , Inventory in the amount of $0.8M , Trade receivables in the amount of $1.3M and Property plant and equipment in the amount of $0.8M . In addition to the Oranim revocation agreement effect, there is a total asset decrease of $0.1M , mainly due to an increase of $7.5M in trade receivables, offset by a $5.9M reduction in Inventory.





, were , compared to as of , representing a decrease of or 19.7%. The decline is mainly attributed to the Oranim agreement cancellation of a total amount of , of which is mainly attributed to goodwill at a total amount of , intangible assets in the amount of , Inventory in the amount of , Trade receivables in the amount of and Property plant and equipment in the amount of . In addition to the Oranim revocation agreement effect, there is a total asset decrease of , mainly due to an increase of in trade receivables, offset by a reduction in Inventory. Total Liabilities as of December 31, 2024 , were $36.0M compared to $35.1M on December 31, 2023 , representing an increase of $0.9M or 3%. The change was mainly due to the Oranim agreement cancelation of $6.8M , which was primarily attributed to a decrease in PUT option liability for $2.0M , decrease in purchase consideration payable in the amount of $2.2M and a decrease in trade payables for $1.6M . In addition to the effect of the Oranim deal cancellation, the total liability increased by $7.7M , mainly due to an increase of $3.5M in trade payables, $2.0M due to convertible debentures and $1.3M from warrants liabilities and pre-funded warrants, offset by a decrease $1.1M in other accounts payable. An increased liability of 2.1M is in Credit from bank institutions and others.

The Company's financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, includes a note regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's Q4 2024 financial results do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of assets or liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. For more information, please refer to the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" and "Risk Factors" sections in the Q4 MD&A and "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Report on 20-F.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to "Gross Margin" and "Adjusted EBITDA", which are financial measures that are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are provided as complementary information to the Company's IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should neither be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

For an explanation of how management defines Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, see the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2024, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

We reconcile these non-IFRS financial measures to the most comparable IFRS measures as set out below.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IM Cannabis Corp. (Nasdaq: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients.

1. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure; these measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and, therefore, highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Management uses non-IFRS measures in measuring the financial performance of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Canadian Dollars in thousands









December 31,



Note

2024

2023 ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash





$ 863

$ 1,813 Restricted cash deposit





64

- Trade receivables

5

13,803

7,651 Other current assets

6

5,419

4,825 Inventory

7

3,215

9,976







23,364

24,265













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Investments in affiliate

8

1,631

2,285 Property, plant and equipment, net

9

3,730

5,058 Intangible assets, net

10

3,333

5,803 Goodwill

10

6,679

10,095 Right-of-use assets, net

11

451

1,307





















15,824

24,548













Total assets





$ 39,188

$ 48,813

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Canadian Dollars in thousands









December 31,



Note

2024

2023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

11

$ 262

$ 454 Trade payables

12

11,159

9,223 Other current liabilities

13

5,001

6,218 Credit from bank institutions and others

14

15,145

12,119 Convertible debentures

15

1,968

- Derivative warrants liabilities and prefunded warrants

16

1,383

(*)38 Accrued purchase consideration liability

19F

-

2,097 Put option liability

19F

-

2,697





















34,918

32,846 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Operating lease liabilities

11

171

815 Credit from bank institutions and others

14

466

394 Employee benefit liabilities, net





-

95 Deferred tax liabilities





487

963





















1,124

2,267













Total liabilities





36,042

35,113













CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

17





















EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY:

18







Share capital and premium





265,000

253,882 Capital reserve from translation differences of foreign operations





(1,265)

95 Conversion feature related to convertible debentures

15

297

- Capital reserve from share-based payment transactions





150

9,637 Accumulated deficit





(258,939)

(249,145)













Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company





5,243

14,469 Non-controlling interests





(2,097)

(769)













Total shareholders' equity





3,146

13,700













Total shareholders' equity and liabilities





$ 39,188

$ 48,813

(*) Reclassified due to implementation of amendment to IAS 1. See Note 3W1 below. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Canadian Dollars in thousands









Year ended December 31,



Note

2024

2023

2022

















Revenue

19A

$ 54,031

$ 48,804

$ 54,335 Cost of revenue

19B

45,580

37,974

43,044

















Gross profit before fair value adjustments





8,451

10,830

11,291

















Fair value adjustments:















Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets





-

-

(315) Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold or impaired





-

(984)

(1,814)

















Total fair value adjustments





-

(984)

(2,129)

















Gross profit after fair value adjustments





8,451

9,846

9,162

















Selling and marketing expenses

19C

7,069

10,788

11,473 General and administrative expenses

19D

8,018

11,008

21,460 Restructuring expenses

19E

-

617

4,383 Other expenses

19F

3,229

-

- Share-based compensation

18C

369

225

2,637

















Total operating expenses





18,685

22,638

39,953

















Operating loss





(10,234)

(12,792)

(30,791)

















Finance income





1,906

7,006

6,703 Finance expenses





(4,466)

(3,671)

(1,972)

















Finance income (expense), net





(2,560)

3,335

4,731

















Loss before taxes on income (tax benefit)





(12,794)

(9,457)

(26,060) Taxes on income (tax benefit)

20

(1,023)

771

(1,138)

















Net loss from continuing operations





(11,771)

(10,228)

(24,922) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

21

-

-

(166,379)

















Net loss





(11,771)

(10,228)

(191,301)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Canadian Dollars in thousands, except per share data









Year ended December 31,



Note

2024

2023 (*)

2022 (*)

















Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:















Remeasurement gain on defined benefit plans





67

38

59

















Total other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods





67

38

59

















Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods:















Adjustments arising from translation of financial statements

of foreign operations





(1,502)

(663)

(1,484)

















Total other comprehensive loss





(1,435)

(625)

(1,425)

















Total comprehensive loss





$ (13,206)

$ (10,853)

$ (192,726)

















Net loss attributable to:















Shareholders of the Company





$ (10,585)

$ (9,498)

$ (188,890) Non-controlling interests





(1,186)

(730)

(2,411)

























$ (11,771)

$ (10,228)

$ (191,301)

















Total comprehensive loss attributable to:















Shareholders of the Company





$ (11,878)

$ (10,648)

$ (190,162) Non-controlling interests





$ (1,328)

$ (205)

(2,564)

























$ (13,206)

$ (10,853)

$ (192,726)

















Loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company

from continuing operations:

22











Basic loss per share (in CAD)





$ (4.51)

$ (4.45)

$ (18.81) Diluted loss per share (in CAD)





$ (4.51)

$ (4.45)

$ (22.86)

















Loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company

from discontinued operations:















Basic and diluted loss per share (in CAD)





-

-

$ (139.02)

















Loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company

from net loss:















Basic loss per share (in CAD)





$ (4.51)

$ (4.45)

$ (157.83) Diluted loss per share (in CAD)





$ (4.51)

$ (4.45)

$ (161.88)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Canadian Dollars in thousands





Share capital

and premium

Treasury

shares

Capital

reserve from

share-based

payment

transactions

Capital

reserve from

translation

difference of

foreign

operations

Accumulated

deficit

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

Shareholders'

equity

































Balance as of January 1, 2022

$ 237,677

$ (660)

$ 12,348

$ 2,614

$ (50,743)

$ 201,236

$ 3,709

$ 204,945

































Net loss

-

-

-

-

(188,890)

(188,890)

(2,411)

(191,301) Total other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(1,331)

59

(1,272)

(153)

(1,425)

































Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,331)

(188,831)

(190,162)

(2,564)

(192,726)

































Common shares issued as settlement of purchase

consideration through business combination transactions

(Notes 18B1-18B3)

3,061

-

-

-

-

3,061

-

3,061 Issuance of treasury common shares

-

660

-

-

-

660

-

660 Common shares issued through private placements transactions, net of issuance costs (Note 18B4)

3,757

-

-

-

-

3,757

-

3,757 Common shares issued upon options exercised (Note 18B9)

992

-

(659)

-

-

333

-

333 Share-based compensation

-

-

3,767

-

-

3,767

-

3,767 Expired options

289

-

(289)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance as of December 31, 2022

$ 245,776

$ -

$ 15,167

$ 1,283

$ (239,574)

$ 22,652

$ 1,145

$ 23,797

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Canadian Dollars in thousands





Share capital

and premium

Capital

reserve from

share-based

payment

transactions

Capital

reserve from

translation

difference of

foreign

operations

Accumulated

deficit

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

Shareholders'

equity





























Balance as of January 1, 2023

$ 245,776

$ 15,167

$ 1,283

$ (239,574)

$ 22,652

$ 1,145

$ 23,797





























Net loss

-

-

-

(9,498)

(9,498)

(730)

(10,228) Total other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

(1,188)

38

(1,150)

525

(625)





























Total comprehensive loss

-

-

(1,188)

(9,460)

(10,648)

(205)

(10,853)





























Common shares issued through private placements

transactions, net of issuance costs (Note 18B5)

1,738

-

-

-

1,738

-

1,738 Common shares issued as debts settlement with related party

(Note 18B6)

613

-

-

-

613

-

613 Other comprehensive loss classification

-

-

-

(111)

(111)

(1,709)

(1,820) Share-based compensation

-

225

-

-

225

-

225 Expired options

5,755

(5,755)

-

-

-

-

-





























Balance as of December 31, 2023

$ 253,882

$ 9,637

$ 95

$ (249,145)

$ 14,469

$ (769)

$ 13,700

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Canadian Dollars in thousands





Share capital

and premium

Capital

reserve from

share-based

payment

transactions

Conversion

option for

convertible

debt

Capital

reserve from

translation

difference of

foreign

operations

Accumulated

deficit

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

Shareholders'

equity

































Balance as of January 1, 2024

$ 253,882

$ 9,637

$ -

$ 95

$ (249,145)

$ 14,469

$ (769)

$ 13,700

































Net loss

-

-

-

-

(10,585)

(10,585)

(1,186)

(11,771) Total other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(1,360)

67

(1,293)

(142)

(1,435)

































Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,360)

(10,518)

(11,878)

(1,328)

(13,206)

































Common shares issued through private placement transaction,

net of issuance costs (Note 18B7)

944

-

-

-

-

944

-

944 Common shares issued as share-based compensation with

related party (Note 18B8)

318

-

-

-

-

318

-

318 Recognition of conversion feature related to convertible

debentures (Note 15)

-

-

297

-

-

297

-

297 Other comprehensive loss classification

-

-

-

-

724

724

-

724 Share-based compensation

-

369





-

-

369

-

369 Expired and exercised options

9,856

(9,856)

-

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance as of December 31, 2024

$ 265,000

$ 150

$ 297

$ (1,265)

$ (258,939)

$ 5,243

$ (2,097)

$ 3,146

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Canadian Dollars in thousands





Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

2022 Cash flows used in operating activities:

























Net loss

$ (11,771)

$ (10,228)

$ (191,301)













Adjustments for non-cash items:











Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

-

-

(84) Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold or impaired

-

984

4,342 Revaluation of financial instruments

(249)

(7,223)

(6,000) Issuance costs allocated to warrants granted

48

268

- Disposal of property, plant and equipment

235

-

- Common shares and prefunded warrants issued as share-based compensation with related party

758

-

- Discount expenses in respect of convertible debentures

173

-

- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

456

644

3,044 Amortization of intangible assets

1,377

1,758

2,343 Depreciation of right of use assets

351

594

1,944 Impairment of goodwill

495

-

107,854 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

2,277 Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

7,199 Impairment of right of use assets

-

-

1,914 Finance income, net

1,928

3,019

6,532 Deferred tax payments (benefit), net

(150)

394

(3,004) Share-based payments

369

225

3,767 Revaluation of other current receivable

-

-

3,982 Loss from deconsolidation of Oranim

2,734

-

- Restructuring expenses

-

-

8,757 Revaluation expenses of investment in affiliate

837

-

- Revaluation expenses (income) of loans receivables

(177)

601

- Changes in employee benefit liabilities, net

(96)

(139)

(63) Gain from debts restructuring

(960)

-

- Discount expenses in respect of credit

87

-

-

















8,216

1,125

144,804 Changes in non-cash working capital:











Increase (decrease) in trade receivables

(6,287)

2,320

6,058 Increase in other current assets

1,902

1,299

3,622 Decrease in biological assets, net of fair value adjustments

-

-

565 Increase in inventory, net of fair value adjustments

6,261

4,771

883 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

7,845

(6,098)

11,284 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

(7,147)

(750)

12,126

















2,574

1,542

34,538













Taxes paid

(96)

(514)

(681)













Net cash used in operating activities

(1,077)

(8,075)

(12,640)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.