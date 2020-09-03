ILX Partners with Simplilearn to Offer Digital Transformation Technology Training

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ILX Group, an internationally recognised provider of professional learning and consulting solutions, today announced its partnership with Simplilearn, a leading global digital skills training provider based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India. As an authorised partner, ILX will exclusively bring Simplilearn's best in-class digital training programmes to the UK market, equipping companies and professionals in various industries with skills needed for the digital future.

With digital transformation rapidly advancing across the globe, ILX today extends its expertise from project and programme management to digital transformation technology training, specifically in the areas of Big Data, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Cyber Security. Through this latest collaboration, Simplilearn will deliver digital skilling programmes in these fields.

ILX's tie-up with Simplilearn demonstrates its commitment to supporting clients through an inevitable change to a more digitally-enabled way of working. The partnership sees ILX expand its offering to be able to deliver a comprehensive curriculum that covers all skills required as part of a digital transformation.

Speaking on the association with Simplilearn, Russell Kenrick, Managing Director, ILX Group, highlighted that "As a company, ILX has always focused on learning programmes in digital operations such as Agile, Project Management, and IT Service Management. However, with changing times, we are now shifting focus to offer additional programmes that are aligned to digital transformation technology. Through our best practice training programmes and certification schemes, we specialise in changing behaviours, elevating performance, and improving business outcomes. As part of the UK's commitment towards building a digital workforce of the future, we are excited to collaborate with Simplilearn to provide aspirants access to the world's best learning content, giving them the opportunity to develop digital skills to meet the demand of changing global trends."

With a presence across US, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals across 150 countries to upskill and prepare for the digital future. Speaking on the partnership with ILX, Krishna Kumar, CEO & Founder of Simplilearn, said, "The UK is today one of the fastest growing global economies, and in today's digital world it is important that the country's workforce is enabled to support this growth. Digital skilling is a necessity for both professionals and organisations to keep pace with the global technological advancements and to meet industry demands. Through our association with ILX, we are glad to introduce this new phase of learning through our in-depth technology programmes. With these programmes, professionals and job seekers will be enabled with industry-specific skill sets, making for compelling profiles and a job-ready workforce." Krishna further adds, "In the recent global scenario of COVID-19, as businesses across sectors lay off workers, the world faces the biggest unemployment crisis in the modern era. Upskilling and reskilling is essential today and will play a key role in nurturing the 'fit for future' workforce, making this a business imperative for organisations especially in a post-COVID world."

About ILX Group

ILX delivers portfolio, programme & project management learning solutions via a blend of multimedia e-learning, games and simulations, mobile learning, traditional and virtual classroom training, practical workshops and coaching. A market leader in PRINCE2® training, ILX has provided best practice learning to more than 500,000 people across 5,000 organisations in over 120 countries. Our courses are developed in-house with a dedicated team of experts to produce quality learning that is engaging and flexible according to the needs of the client. The company and its multi-lingual trainers can support customers around the world.

For more information on ILX Group, please visit www.ilxgroup.com

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance.

For more information on Simplilearn, visit www.simplilearn.com .

SOURCE ILX Group; Simplilearn