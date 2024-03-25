ILX GROUP UNVEILS NEW ANNUAL RESEARCH REPORT

Developing an adaptable and productive workforce for the future: The trends and challenges facing senior leadership teams in 2024

BRACKNELL, England, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To answer the questions: what trends are impacting learning and development (L&D)? What skills are in-demand? And how can organisations build vital new skills? For its third annual research report, ILX Group surveyed 250 business, HR and L&D senior leaders to discover the challenges, priorities and opportunities facing their organisations in 2024.

The biggest challenges

The impacts of the cost-of-living crisis remains the number one challenge for 77% of organisations this year. Businesses are still being impacted by increased operating costs, supply chain disruptions, decreased customer spending and economic uncertainty.

Skills shortages are the number one factor driving L&D in 2024, with three-quarters of organisations saying it's a key challenge. But the war for talent continues to make it difficult to fill these skills gaps through hiring, which 77% say is the biggest challenge.

Top five in-demand skills

Artificial intelligence is the most in-demand skill for 2024, with 77% of senior leaders planning to invest in building these skills. Easily accessible, free generative AI platforms like ChatGPT have demonstrated the value of AI first-hand.

Sustainable development is the second most in-demand skill, with 76% planning to invest in it this year. Organisations are under increasing pressure to accelerate their progress to net zero and implement actionable plans to achieve it.

Rounding off the top five skills are, cloud (76%), up from eighth in 2023, digital marketing (75%) and automation (73%).

How will L&D enable organisations in 2024?

ILX Group Managing Director, Russell Kenrick, commented: "Business needs have changed, organisations are struggling to keep up with new technologies, advancements, and ways of working. Skills gaps are still growing, and the need for a more agile workforce is greater than ever. By providing L&D to develop both hard and soft skills, senior leadership teams will build capabilities within their workforce, enabling them to adapt when faced with uncertainty."

About ILX Group

A market leader for over 35 years, ILX has provided best practice learning to more than 500,000 people across 5,000 organisations globally. We specialise in delivering portfolio, programme & project management training and consulting solutions via e-learning, virtual and classroom training.

