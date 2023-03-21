Illuminate Financial Management Promotes Head of Asia, Luca Zorzino, to Partner

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Financial Management is pleased to announce that their Head of Asia, long standing team member and seasoned FinTech investor, Luca Zorzino, has been named partner.

This move will see the team bolster presence in Singapore, as they continue driving investment into Asia-Pacific B2B FinTech. Heading up Asia Investments, Luca's nearly decade long experience in early stage investments include Singapore businesses Tookitaki and Osome. In addition, the team have hired their first Investment Associate into the Singapore office.

Mark Beeston, Founder and Managing Partner of Illuminate Financial, said:

"The partners at Illuminate are delighted to welcome Luca into the partnership team after working together for nearly 8 years. Luca has really established the Illuminate Financial Management brand and partnership model in the Asia region and we look forward to continue to invest in the growing Asia Fintech opportunity with Luca at the helm."

In addition, Luca Zorzino, commented:

"This is an exciting time to be doubling down on opportunities in Asia-Pacific. We have observed the B2B Fintech market in the region maturing over the past decade, and Singapore has become a hub for ambitious entrepreneurs building global businesses from the very early stages. I am delighted to be leading our expansion and connecting with the local ecosystem."

Southeast Asia remains attractive for FinTech investment, despite external pressures. According to recent research from KPMG's Pulse of FinTech Report, 2022 saw Singapore's FinTech funding hit a three year high of US$4.1billion, up 22% year-on-year. Moreover, Singapore accounts for a lion's share of ASEAN FinTech investments, securing more than half of the total 163 deals, amounting to US$1.8 billion, and 43% of total funding in the first three quarters of 2022, according to a UOB report.

Luca can be reached at lz@illuminatefinancial.com

About Illuminate Financial Management

Illuminate Financial Management (Illuminate Financial) is a thesis-driven venture capital firm focused on FinTech and enterprise software companies defining the future of financial services. To date, Illuminate Financial has invested in 30+ late-Seed to Series A companies, addressing core challenges across financial services. Illuminate is focused on investment themes including Digital Assets Infrastructure, Climate and ESG, Data and Alternative Investment Infrastructure, as well as broader Tech Infrastructure that targets the financial services industry.

With offices in London, New York, and Singapore, Illuminate Financial's deep networks and trusted partnerships with key industry participants provide real insight into what the industry needs and helps their portfolio companies achieve their full potential.

Additional information can be found at www.illuminatefinancial.com

Twitter: @IlluminateFM

Blog: https://medium.com/illuminate-financial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/illuminate-financial-management

Disclosure

Nothing in this press release should be viewed as a statement of the named institutions' experience with, or endorsement of, Illuminate Financial and it is not known whether the listed institutions approve of Illuminate Financial, or the advisory services provided. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The contents of this press release should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security. Illuminate Financial Management 2 Ltd (FRN652957) is an Appointed Representative of MJ Hudson Advisers Limited (FRN692447) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

