ILC Dover Announces Liquid Single-Use Bioprocessing Bags for Rapidly Growing Biotherapeutics and Cell & Gene Therapy Markets

NEWARK, Del., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ILC Dover LP ("ILC Dover" or the "Company"), specializing in innovative single-use solutions for biotherapeutics and pharmaceutical processing, announced its launch of liquid single-use bioprocessing bags, representing the first of many new products for handling and supply of sterile liquids for the biotherapeutics market. This expansion is a continuation of ILC Dover's solution set across the entire biotherapeutic and pharmaceutical manufacturing workflow, from powder containment and handling, through sterile liquid handling and pre-filled liquid and powder bags.

ILC Dover manufactures its high-quality, single-use bioprocessing bags in Frederica DE, but ultimately will utilize its growing cGMP global footprint to support its customers and partners worldwide. The Company maintains manufacturing for its pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic customers in Frederica DE, Durham NC, Stockport UK, Rossens Switzerland, and Blarney Ireland, with a large, planned expansion in Juarez, Mexico coming online later in 2022.

ILC Dover's differentiated value proposition comes during a time of unprecedented disruption in the life science supply chain amidst significant industry growth. ILC Dover is committed to providing comprehensive solutions customized to our customers unique needs. Additionally, the Company's overall global footprint, quality, and supply reputation ensure that it can meet customer needs at scale with speed.

In addition to the launch of ILC Dover's single-use bioprocessing bags, the Company is also rapidly expanding its offering of sterile liquids and (pre-filled and non pre-filled) powder offerings. ILC Dover will be providing updates throughout the year on these launches.

"In the past two weeks, we've made two large investments in our customers' success: our Juarez capacity expansion and transformation, and the official launch of our exciting single-use bioprocessing bags," said Corey Walker, CEO of ILC Dover. "We will continue to innovate to serve our pharmaceutical, biotherapeutic, and cell & gene therapy customers across the entire processing and manufacturing workflow."

To learn more about ILC Dover's liquid single-use bioprocessing bags, please visit https://www.ilcdover.com/doverflo-lp/ or contact your local sales representative.

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device markets as well as a leading supplier for the (aero)space industries. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.

