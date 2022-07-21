ILC Dover Announces European Launch of Sentinel Clear XE™ PAPR

Best in class protection. Safety is the top concern for operators working with highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Sentinel Clear XE™ PAPR offers TH3 protection, the highest level possible under EN 12941 certification.

A clear hood with a full 320-degree field of view. The hood's panoramic view improves operator safety and allows the wearer to have facial hair and/or a head covering, reduces claustrophobic feelings and facilitates facial recognition and improved communication.

A strong yet lightweight blower for excellent air circulation and increased comfort. The XE blower delivers an airflow of 220 liters per minute for a full 12 hours when powered by ILC Dover's lithium-polymer battery. The unit weighs just 1 kg and can be worn on an adjustable back harness or belt clip and removed easily with a quick-release mechanism.

Safety alarms. The blower continuously monitors airflow and includes visual and audible low flow/low voltage alarms to enhance the wearer's safety.

Flexible breathing tube for expanded ease of use. Notably, the breathing tube offers even greater flexibility to ensure maximum airflow through an operator's range of motion and activities.

The European launch comes during a period of unprecedented growth within the Company's life sciences business and entry into new markets such as liquid handling and chemicals content.

"The Sentinel Clear XE™ PAPR is a game-changer for operators processing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API's) and we are glad that our customers in Europe will now have access to this innovative system," said Corey Walker, CEO of ILC Dover. "Our PPE solutions are great examples of how ILC Dover offers broader workflow solutions for our growing life sciences customer base in addition to our nimble response to the ever-changing healthcare landscape. As we saw with the immense demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, our PPE solutions continue to improve safety and productivity for our customers all over the world."

ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device markets as well as a leading supplier for the (aero)space industries. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.

