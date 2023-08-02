IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus calls for Applications

5th August 2023 is the last date to apply online for the two courses – a 4-year Bachelors and a 2-year Master's Program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

ZANZIBAR CITY, Tanzania, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India's No: 1 ranked premier educational Institute, has called for applications to the courses being offered by its Zanzibar Campus.

The first ever international campus by an IIT, the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus is the result of a unique partnership between the Governments of India and Zanzibar, and IIT Madras. It will offer academic programs starting in October 2023.

The IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus offers a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and or a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science & AI, depending on their eligibility and qualifications. The programs are open to students of all nationalities.

Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that includes all aspects of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will have access to several interesting opportunities during their course of study. These include study abroad/semester exchange programs with IITM's partner institutions in the U.K. and Australia, among other countries, internships with various relevant companies and a chance to meet some of the course requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India.

Applications should be filed online. The last date to apply is 5th August 2023. Further information including fees, accommodation and living costs, sample question papers, financial aid and other details may be found in the website: https://zanzibar.iitm.ac.in

Elaborating on the admission process, Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of School of Engineering and Science and Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, said, "The selection process will include a screening test (which is an aptitude test, covering mathematics, science, English and analytical ability), and interviews with faculty. Students who have cleared Class XII, Form VI or equivalent in the past three years are eligible to apply to the BS program while those with a 4 year UG degree in any engineering/science discipline may apply to the MTech program."

Students in Zanzibar will also leverage IIT Madras' stellar innovation ecosystem on campus, and have a chance to interact with a global network of IITM alumni. Financial assistance is available to deserving, meritorious students.

Interested students should apply immediately at: https://zanzibar.iitm.ac.in.

Further information can be obtained by writing to the following email id - iitm_zanzibar@ge.iitm.ac.in or by contacting the following no: +91 90433 38564 (WhatsApp)

Recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2019, IITM has been ranked No.1 in the 'Overall' Category for the fifth consecutive year in India Ranking 2023 released by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the 'Engineering Institutions' category in the same Rankings for eight consecutive years – from 2016 to 2023. It was also adjudged as the 'Top innovative Institution' in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

