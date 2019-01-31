IIoT Conference at Hannover Messe: AWS, HPE, Tata Headline

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most influential providers of IIoT solutions will address practical issues of deploying software, hardware and connectivity services for embedded devices at a conference to be held at Hannover Messe in the first week of April in Germany. The podium of the new IIoT Infrastructure Conference will be shared by industry giants like AWS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Tata Communications, but also by smaller IIoT native-tech firms like MultiTech and Telit. The conference is organized by the IoT M2M Council (IMC), and will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, 4 April 2019 at the Conference Center of the fairgrounds – attendance will be free-of-charge to registrants attending the fair.

"We see Hannover Messe, with its emphasis on Industrie 4.0, as an ideal place to discuss operational requirements for implementing IIoT," says Volkhard Bregulla, the IMC's chairman and vice president for manufacturing, automotive and IoT at HPE. "For its part, the IMC is uniquely positioned to act as a conduit to bring these technology providers and users together, with 25,000 enterprise users and OEMs as Adopter Members." The conference agenda will include panel discussions focusing on the complexities of edge computing in manufacturing, new choices in device connectivity (including low-power, wide-area options), and selection criteria for IIoT software platforms.

The panel discussion on software platforms will be based on the IMC's template RFP, developed with input from both vendors and more than 100 users. The template RFP for software was so successful – drawing hundreds of software buyers to online workshops and live events – that the IMC is expanding the program to encompass more connectivity and hardware, and expanding the format to include more extensive guidelines. "There is clearly high demand for this kind of practical content, and it is perfectly in keeping with the IMC's role as an industry accelerator," says Bregulla.

The afternoon panels will be followed by an evening networking event hosted by AWS at their booth in Hall 6. https://www.iotm2mcouncil.org/hannoverconference

About the IoT M2M Council

With over 25,000 enterprise users and OEMs that buy IoT solutions as members, IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector. Board Member-Companies include 1NCE, Aeris, Amazon Web Services, Avnet, BICS, Digi International, HPE, Intel, KORE, Micro-Ant, MultiTech, Orbcomm, Pod Group, PTC, Semtech, SIGFOX, Tata Communications, Telit, U-Blox, Verizon, and Vodafone. For more information, visit www.iotm2mcouncil.org.

