IIM Indore in Collaboration With Jigsaw Academy to Launch a 10-month Integrated Program in Business Analytics

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to constant demand and ever-increasing focus on developing new insights and understanding of how data is used to power business decisions, the Indian Institute of Management, Indore is all set to launch a 10-month Integrated Program in Business Analytics . This program will be in collaboration with Jigsaw Academy, India's top ranked institute for analytics.

"In line with our mission to be contextually relevant, the program is designed to provide an in-depth and practical working knowledge of analytics and its applications in solving real-life business problems. The participants will learn how to use statistical models, machine learning, text mining and big data techniques for making sound data-driven business decisions," said Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

All students will work on predictive analytics and machine learning tools including Python and R. Students will also have access to Tableau's cutting-edge visual analytics software for free while enrolled in the program for study and practice purposes, through Tableau's global Academic Program. Participants will learn from award-winning faculty from IIM Indore and Jigsaw Academy, interact with business leaders and benefit from the extensive IIM network.

The program comprises of 120 hours of training via live online classes, online assignment-solving and Q&A sessions that can be accessed globally and a separate in-person 'immersion' component of 30+ hours of classes, networking and project presentations on the IIM Indore campus.

About IIM Indore

IIM Indore , established in 1996, seeks to be a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards that is promoted and nurtured by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India and is an institute of national importance under the Indian Institutes of Management Act 2017. It has bagged the Fifth Rank in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India on April 08, 2019.

About Jigsaw Academy

Established as an online school of analytics in Bengaluru, Jigsaw Academy has grown to become a pioneer in data science training. Jigsaw Academy has been influential in shaping the careers of 50,000+ students in over 30 countries.

