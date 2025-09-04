iib East Africa named Most Sustainable Bank in Djibouti in the World Finance Banking Awards 2025

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance Magazine has named iib East Africa the Most Sustainable Bank in Djibouti for 2025 within its annual banking awards.

Part of the Intercontinental Investment Bank – a global group operating in Africa, the GCC, Asia and the Caribbean – iib East Africa provides high-impact financial solutions to empower businesses in the region, and has put environmental sustainability and community support at its core through a number of initiatives.

These include financing renewable energy projects and infrastructure developments that enhance climate resilience; supporting SMEs focused on ESG such as food security; and engaging communities to boost financial inclusion.

Recent examples range from providing funding to a solar panel company to financing the expansion of a fibre-optic network project aimed at boosting digital connectivity in the country's underserved regions.

The bank is also helping to finance energy-efficient housing units for low-income communities in Djibouti, with homes featuring solar panels, water-efficient plumbing systems and high-quality insulation to reduce energy consumption.

Upcoming initiatives include issuing a $20m bond to be invested into projects in the country (set to be listed on the stock exchanges in Cape Verde and Luxembourg); funding a scholarship to support a student from Djibouti to study in the UK in partnership with the acclaimed Chevening programme; and establishing a tree planting day to help further offset carbon emissions.

"Our commitment to environmental stewardship is deeply integrated into both our operational ethos and strategic planning," said Papa Demba Diop, chief executive of iib East Africa.

"Our activities are geared towards critical issues like climate change, water security and pollution reduction. Given the region's high solar irradiance, we are prioritising investments in photovoltaic and hybrid systems to support decentralised, sustainable energy access.

"We also adhere to internationally recognised frameworks, including the United Nations Global Compact, and require borrowers to comply with strict ESG standards around pollution prevention, resource efficiency and the promotion of community well-being."

Diop said the bank was also investing in staff training to highlight ESG in the workplace. "We believe sustainability is at its most effective when it becomes part of our culture," he said.

"We engage our staff through regular awareness sessions, internal communications and training programmes that emphasise the importance of ESG in our daily operations. We also encourage employee-led initiatives, such as digital-first practices to reduce paper usage, community outreach activities that align with our sustainability goals, and beach clean-ups in partnership with organisations such as the United Nations Development Programme.

"We recognise that as a bank, our influence extends beyond balance sheets – it shapes communities and ecosystems," he said.

World Finance granted the award for the bank's initiatives to decarbonise its portfolios, support communities and promote green finance in one of Africa's fastest-growing regions.

