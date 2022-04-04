IHS Cameroon Certified under the "Best Places to Work" for 2022 Program

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IHS Cameroon, a subsidiary of IHS Towers, one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world, has recently been certified as a Best Employer for 2022. The "Best Places to Work" certification is awarded to the highest performing companies in terms of working conditions and recognizes the trust employees place in their management. The certification is based on evaluations by employees and the company's management team.

"We are honoured to be certified as a Best Place to Work. This award confirms our commitment to building a fulfilling work culture and future with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistently positive experience with their colleagues and managers and find personal satisfaction in their work." Vanina Ambassa Doumbe, Human Resources Director, IHS Cameroon.

82% of employees recommend IHS Cameroon as a place to work. These results reflect the various actions undertaken by IHS Cameroon, notably to attract, retain and develop the loyalty of employees and support them in their professional development. In addition to ensuring the continuous improvement of processes within the organization.

About the Best Places to Work program

Best Places to Work is an international certification program that recognises the best employers in different countries. The assessment is based on an analysis of a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 dimensions around company culture, management leadership, learning opportunities and HR practices.

