IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe
11 Apr, 2020, 00:59 BST
SEATTLE, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates
|
WHO:
|
Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
|
WHAT:
|
Press briefing on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19.
|
WHEN:
|
Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time)
|
WHERE:
|
Via Zoom https://washington.zoom.us/j/764510612
Meeting ID: 764 510 612
Find your local number: https://washington.zoom.us/u/aeHPsYXShg
Meeting ID: 764 510 612
Contact:
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141750/IHME_Logo.jpg
Related Links
SOURCE Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
Share this article