IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe

SEATTLE, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates 

WHO:

Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation


WHAT: 

Press briefing on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19.



WHEN: 

Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time)


WHERE: 

Via Zoom https://washington.zoom.us/j/764510612 

Meeting ID: 764 510 612

Find your local number: https://washington.zoom.us/u/aeHPsYXShg 

Meeting ID: 764 510 612

Contact:

Media@healthdata.org

