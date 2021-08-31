IHG Hotels & Resorts unveils 'Tennis in Wonderland' to kick-off the US Open

Official hotel partner of the US Open, IHG Hotels & Resorts creates an over-the-top tennis installation inside the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts created an epic tennis installation inside a room at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York City. As the official hotel sponsor of the US Open, IHG is inviting guests and tennis enthusiasts to the whimsical space to celebrate the spirit and enduring fanfare of the 140-year-old tournament.

Tennis fans don't need to fall down a rabbit hole to experience 'Tennis in Wonderland.' IHG will be surprising and delighting guests on social media, giving them a chance to spend time in the room. Every detail and room accent has been transformed into a sports-inspired design, from a tennis racket-chandelier to tennis ball furniture and larger-than-life 3D wall art.

Starting September 1, IHG will be inviting guests to the room, where an Epic ambassador will deliver snacks and specialty cocktails, as they watch the match, hang out with friends, and take some Insta-worthy photos. It's an entirely unique match-day experience that captures the energy and excitement of the US Open.

Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President, Global Guest Experience, IHG Hotels & Resorts: "The 'Tennis in Wonderland' installation is IHG's creative way of bringing together sports, art, design and hospitality – all elements that resonate with the passion points of our company and enable us to create moments in people's lives they will never forget. We wanted this room to reflect how we approach innovation and design across our portfolio of brands, and we're thrilled that we can give our biggest tennis fans a memorable experience through our partnership with the USTA."

In 2019, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), announced its multi-year partnership, naming IHG as the official hotel and hotel loyalty partner for the US Open Tennis Championships. The US Open presents an exciting way to showcase IHG's travel heritage, vast number of properties worldwide, and diverse collection of 17 brands and nearly 6,000 global destinations. IHG has more than 40 hotels in New York City alone, and IHG Rewards members can enjoy the benefits of IHG's partnership with USTA.

The 2021 US Open Tennis Championship will run from August 30 to September 12 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

