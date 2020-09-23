iHerb Meeting Increased Worldwide Demand for Vitamin D and C

PASADENA, California, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb has seen a dramatic increase in demand for vitamin D and C from customers worldwide, and is meeting that demand by providing the highest quality products with the best possible value, delivery speed, and customer service.

Global demand from iHerb customers for these vitamins is up more than 100-percent from 2019 to 2020 and more than 300-percent in the United States alone.

During a recent Instagram Live interview, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the potential health benefits of both vitamins as part of an overall healthy lifestyle.

"If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection," Dr. Fauci said. "I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself, taking vitamin D supplements."

Vitamin D is created when people are exposed to UV rays from the sun and is present in some foods such as certain fatty fish like salmon, beef liver, cheese, and egg yolks. Vitamin D may help maintain bone strength and support immune function according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements.

"The other vitamin that people take is vitamin C because it's a good antioxidant," Dr. Fauci continued during the Instagram Live interview. "So if people want to take a gram or so of vitamin C, that would be fine."

iHerb urges customers considering taking vitamin D or C supplements to first check with their own health care provider for advice before doing so.

"iHerb is proud to offer one of the largest selection of highest quality vitamin D & C products to our Customers all over the world," says iHerb President Emun Zabihi. "We will be offering vitamins and other top selling health supplement products at deep discounts during our 24th anniversary celebration throughout September."

