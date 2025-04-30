IFS sets Guinness World Records™ title for longest static indoor billboard

ITASCA, Ill., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announces its Guinness World Records™ title. IFS has set a Guinness World Record for "longest static indoor billboard" at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) - at 304 feet, the billboard is the same length as the Statue of Liberty laid flat. On the heels of the company's €15 billion valuation, this recognition reflects IFS's continued momentum in the enterprise software space and increasing demand for Industrial AI.

The installation is noteworthy for its brand campaign prominence in this space. Located in the world's second-busiest airport, the record-breaking display captures the attention of tens of thousands of travelers each day, spotlighting how IFS.ai is driving transformation across the industries it serves.

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer at IFS, said: "This World Record is a powerful symbol of the momentum IFS has built, our approach of doing things differently, and setting new industry benchmarks. Whether it's unlocking topline growth with Industrial AI or enabling organizations to become more sustainable, our AI-powered solutions are helping customers achieve meaningful outcomes that help them grow — and this world record breaking installation makes our mission visible on the biggest of stages."

Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division, said: "One of the world's busiest airports is now home to a world record-setting achievement, and we're proud to be part of this historic moment with IFS. As we join our partners in setting a new world record on this iconic wall installation at ORD, this milestone not only raises the bar for what's possible in out-of-home media but also demonstrates how innovative brands like IFS are engaging millions of travelers in memorable — and monumental — ways. We believe this feat of the 'longest indoor printed billboard' will inspire advertisers to think even bigger to elevate their brand storytelling in this dynamic airport advertising environment."

Travelers passing through O'Hare are encouraged to view the record-setting billboard at Terminal 3 and learn more about how IFS.ai is shaping the future.

