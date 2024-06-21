IFS named a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

All three Cloud ERP segments covered, including Product Centric Enterprises, Midsize Enterprise and Manufacturing Industry, name IFS as a Customers' Choice

LONDON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and industrial AI software, has today announced that Gartner has named it a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report.

This is the third of the Gartner Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises reports to name IFS as a Customers' Choice, following the same distinction in the reports of 2020 and 2023. Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption. This year, IFS is also a Customers' Choice for Manufacturing Industry Segment and for Midsize Enterprise (50M – 1B USD) Segment.

According to the report: "The 'Voice of the Customer' is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

"In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for 'Capabilities' and 'Support/Delivery') during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology."

Cathie Hall, Chief Customer Officer at IFS, said: "As a customer-focused organization, earning positive opinions from our customers matters hugely and highlights how our commitment to innovation is working. This distinction covers user interest, adoption, and overall experience and we believe it particularly demonstrates the strengths of our market-leading IFS Cloud ERP solution in the manufacturing sector. Being recognized as a Customers' Choice for the third time is a source of immense pride for everyone at IFS.

"We are laser focused on delivery for our customers to ensure they have the right data at the right time, allowing them to power their potential, drive profitability, and give their customers exactly what they need. IFS will continue to develop our ERP solution so our asset and service centric customers can advance their digital capabilities and open new opportunities."

As mentioned in the report, Gartner defines cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) for product-centric enterprises as a market for application technology that supports the automation of operational and financial activities for the manufacturing, distribution, delivery and servicing of goods. Cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises is delivered under a SaaS license model with frequent updates, where application support and infrastructure are the responsibility of the vendor."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

