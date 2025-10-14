IFS Loops Accelerates Industrial Operations with Agentic AI Digital Workers: Deployable Today, Scalable for Tomorrow

10 Digital Workers ready equipped with 50 agentic skills now, 100+ skills available by December

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the next evolution of its IFS Loops agent platform: 10 Digital Workers with 50 agentic skills, and a near-term roadmap for 100 skills designed for mission-critical workflows in manufacturing, energy, utilities, telecoms, construction, aerospace & defense, and service industries.

The IFS Loops agentic platform delivers templated Digital Workers that autonomously manage high-volume operational tasks, including field dispatch, supplier coordination, customer order manager and inventory replenishment, across enterprise systems with real-time intelligence, audit-ready compliance, and domain-specific understanding.

Unlike traditional automation, RPA, and Generative AI, IFS Loops Digital Workers manage complex workflows, make context-driven decisions, and continuously improve operational performance while working right alongside employees to reduce manual tasks and amplify their impact. Whether embedded in IFS Cloud or running alongside legacy systems, these digital workers provide immediate ROI and operational impact.

Somya Kapoor, CEO of IFS Loops, commented: "The pace of operational change is faster than ever, with complexity growing faster than human teams or legacy systems can handle. Operations leaders and CIOs can't wait for months of IT rollout to benefit from new capabilities. IFS Loops gives companies a digital workforce they can deploy today, orchestrating complex industrial workflows reliably, securely, and contextually, allowing skilled teams to focus on higher-value tasks. For many, this is their first step into agentic AI and a natural entry point into the broader IFS Cloud ecosystem."

Recognizing the CIO urgency to plan now for 2026 and beyond, IFS is scaling its agentic AI capabilities with a roadmap of 50 additional agentic skills available in December 2025, ensuring that Digital Workers continue to evolve alongside operational complexity and emerging industrial challenges. IFS Loops Studio, coming Q1 2026, will enable customers to create their own digital workers as needs arise, with rapid workflow customization.

Highlights of IFS Loops today:

10 Digital Workers live across multiple industries, with 50+ agentic skills, designed for operational workflows in dispatch, field service, inventory, and supplier management.

Domain-specific intelligence: Industrial LLMs understand context, compliance, and operational rules, making AI actionable from day one.

100+ agentic skills will be available by December 2025.

OEM capabilities available now, letting partners integrate agentic AI into their own solutions and offerings.

Mickey North Rizza, Group Vice President, Enterprise Software, IDC, said: "Companies that deploy agentic AI today are positioning themselves ahead of competitors, turning digital workers into a differentiator that not only drives productivity but also enhances employee experience and operational agility."

