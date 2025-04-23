IFS Launches Accelerator to Help SAP Customers Rapidly Migrate to IFS Cloud and Unlock New Value

Demand from SAP ecosystem leads to launch of new accelerator

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 23, 2025 //PRNewswire// -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has today launched a new migration accelerator service, designed to help SAP customers move seamlessly and quickly from existing SAP systems to IFS Cloud and immediately start generating value from Industrial AI.

With many SAP customers in the process of modernizing and rethinking their enterprise landscape, the IFS accelerator offers a proven, low-risk approach for businesses to migrate their technology estate, empowering them to break free from monolithic, legacy systems and take advantage of IFS.ai. This shift towards a multi-vendor, multiplatform, digital ecosystem drives transformation and business agility through a modern, composable tech stack.

The accelerator service enables SAP customers to diversify their portfolio of products beyond a singular vendor and deploy IFS Cloud with minimal disruption. The accelerator is tailored to address the complexity and risk often associated with enterprise software migrations, providing a clear, structured path to accelerate cloud adoption while reducing costs, time, and potential challenges.

The accelerator unifies data management, migration, and continuous system optimization, keeping the process seamless and secure for customers. Building on the proven success of IFS Cloud and IFS.ai, the migration offering supports diverse data sources and is set to expand compatibility with additional platforms, delivering a resilient, future-ready foundation.

"IFS has already helped hundreds of companies successfully migrate all or part of their technology estate from legacy vendors to IFS Cloud," said Max Roberts, Chief Operations Officer at IFS. "CEOs, CFOs, and CIOs from the world's largest organizations are rethinking their approach to technology and operations. By leveraging IFS.ai through IFS Cloud, businesses can automate workflows and seamlessly integrate AI into their operations, dramatically improving efficiency and reducing costs. An open and composable platform like IFS Cloud, empowers companies to unlock the full potential of automation and digital transformation. Applying AI in the industrial setting is arguably the greatest growth driver we can have for society."

The IFS accelerator provides a structured approach to rapid ROI and unlocks organizational business value by aligning data around business transformation goals. This is underpinned by a recent IDC study, which found that IFS customers experience an 11-month payback on investment and a 414% three-year ROI with IFS Cloud. Industry specific services have been developed which embed deep business process knowledge across IFS's six core industries: Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing, Telco, and Service.

