IFS Completes CAN$1 Billion Copperleaf Acquisition

Sparking Global Industrial AI Transformation for Asset-Heavy Enterprises

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, a leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has finalized its CAN$1 billion acquisition of Copperleaf Technologies Inc., a global leader in decision analytics. Following approvals from courts, shareholders, and regulators under the Canadian Competition Act, IFS acquired all outstanding Copperleaf shares for CAN$12.00 each. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in IFS's strategy to accelerate growth and drive global expansion in asset-heavy industries.

IFS aims to extend Copperleaf's advanced capital investment planning solutions into new markets and geographies, leveraging IFS's global infrastructure and expertise. By pairing with Copperleaf, IFS expands its already industry-leading asset management capabilities, further advancing its position as the most comprehensive end-to-end asset lifecycle management solution on the market. This combination not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with IFS's Moment of Service™ commitment—ensuring unparalleled value for customers throughout the entire asset lifecycle.

Copperleaf's technology empowers businesses with significant capital investments to revolutionize their decision-making processes. Through advanced decision analytics, Copperleaf enables organizations to optimize capital allocation, manage risk, and drive more precise, data-driven business decisions. In an increasingly data-centric environment, Copperleaf's solutions provide a competitive edge by helping companies prioritize high-impact investments, adapt to changing regulatory and market conditions, and align with sustainability goals. IFS plans to leverage its powerful IFS.ai architecture to enhance Copperleaf's existing asset investment planning capabilities.

Already managing over $2.9 trillion in assets globally, Copperleaf has demonstrated remarkable success, with every customer recovering their investment within the first planning cycle, contributing to a 100% customer retention rate. For example, Network Rail uses Copperleaf Decision Analytics to integrate diverse assets, such as tracks and telecoms infrastructure, into a unified platform for long-term investment planning. Copperleaf's technology enables Network Rail to optimize its £1 billion annual signaling budget by making outcome-based decisions that demonstrate the value of capital investments.

Major energy companies, including Exelon and National Grid, are exploring how Copperleaf's solutions can safeguard their operations while optimizing performance and efficiency. National Grid is using Copperleaf to support the UK's renewable energy transition and manage aging critical infrastructure, resulting in reduced maintenance costs and improved reliability, with savings of £4.4 million over five years and reductions in network outages worth £2.5 million annually.

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, described the acquisition as "a watershed moment in the evolution of decision-making for the industries IFS serves. By combining Copperleaf's decision analytics with IFS's robust enterprise solutions, businesses will be able to make more informed, real-time decisions, giving them a powerful competitive advantage in navigating complex and volatile economic environments with confidence and resilience."

Judi Hess, Vice Chair of the Copperleaf Board of Directors, highlighted the unique synergy between Copperleaf and IFS, noting that "our combined capabilities will deliver unparalleled value to customers, enabling them to effectively address today's complex challenges while strategically preparing for the future."

With this acquisition, IFS solidifies its position as a global leader in enterprise software and Industrial AI, offering businesses the tools to make data-driven, strategic decisions that enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

