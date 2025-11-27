IFS Cloud 25R2: Unlocking 10X Industrial Workforce Capacity with Digital Workers and Applied Industrial AI

Latest release demonstrates how IFS.ai continues to deliver contextual, embedded, industry-specific intelligence, and now agentic Digital Workers, to drive measurable outcomes, at speed, in the mission-critical industries that keep our world running.

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the release of IFS Cloud 25R2, applying the very latest in AI innovation to the realities of hardcore, industrial work. The release introduces powerful new agentic AI capabilities, including IFS Loops Digital Workers that think, decide, and act across systems, operating as integral members of the industrial workforce. Industrial AI is an operational reality. With 25R2, IFS demonstrates that when deployed at scale, Industrial AI multiplies human capacity against the backdrop of acute labor shortages.

At its flagship event, Industrial X Unleashed, IFS revealed a foundational truth: generic AI fails in industrial reality. Industrial sectors face an unprecedented capacity crisis as £17 trillion of capital is deployed to create AI factories, rebuild aging infrastructure, and stabilize volatile supply chains. Meanwhile, millions of industrial jobs sit unfilled and 50% of the industrial workforce is due to retire in the next five years, taking critical experience and expertise with them. IFS Cloud 25R2 addresses this directly with applied Industrial AI and Digital Workers that have the potential to expand industrial workforce capacity infinitely.

Speaking at Industrial X, New York, IFS customer Pedro Buhigas, CIO at Kodiak Gas Services, said: "If half of our workforce engages with the [IFS Loops] agent once per day, that's three million dollars a year of ROI. More importantly, that's ninety thousand hours we can give back to field service technicians to do their job."

With 25R2, IFS.ai expands its embedded intelligence and Digital Workers across the IFS Cloud suite, launching new AI-driven capabilities in its ERP, EAM and FSM solutions that make AI a true co-worker with contextual knowledge for every role.

Christian Pedersen, Chief Innovation Officer, IFS, said: "The strength of our solutions lie in their application – AI deeply embedded into the complex processes and workflows of industry to work autonomously, intelligently, and profitably. Generic, consumer-grade AI tools simply can't cut it in these environments. This is what attracts world-leading AI partners to work with us as they seek to expand in the industrial space. It's why customers trust us to transform their operations. This is the next frontier in Industrial AI, and IFS is defining it."

Ending the Invisible Work Problem – the Next Generation of Automation

Industrial organizations face a hidden productivity drain: the "invisible work" – repetitive, time-consuming tasks that consume 40-60% of field and operations staff capacity but drive minimal strategic value. These repetitive workflows (order processing, inventory management, maintenance scheduling, data entry) delay critical operations, result in unplanned downtime, prevent first-time fixes, and consume hours that frontline experts could spend on high-value judgment calls.

IFS Loops Digital Workers represent the next generation of automation – advanced software agents that work alongside teams. They are embedded to execute complex workflows across systems, streamline repetitive processes, and deliver continuous operational value. All within a secure, governed, and fully auditable environment built for enterprise scale. IFS Loops Digital Workers are fundamentally different from consumer-grade automation tools. They:

Think - Embedded with domain knowledge specific to industrial operations (maintenance protocols, supply chain constraints, asset-specific rules)

Decide - Autonomous execution within governed parameters; human-in-the-loop for exception management

Act - Execute complex workflows across systems 24/7 – no downtime, no handoffs

Remain Auditable - Full traceability and governance for mission-critical and regulated industries

Industrial AI is expanding the workforce, not replacing it. Digital Workers multiply human capability when labor shortages and infrastructure demands have never been greater. The first five Digital Workers available are:

Customer Order Manager – Accelerates order processing, reduces errors, and ensures accurate, end-to-end order fulfilment.

– Accelerates order processing, reduces errors, and ensures accurate, end-to-end order fulfilment. Supplier Order Manager – Ensures supplier orders are accurate, on time, and coordinated, reducing delays and operational risk.

– Ensures supplier orders are accurate, on time, and coordinated, reducing delays and operational risk. Inventory Replenisher – Reduces stockouts and overstock by automatically monitoring and replenishing inventory.

– Reduces stockouts and overstock by automatically monitoring and replenishing inventory. Operations Analyst – Provides teams with consolidated, actionable information from multiple sources.

– Provides teams with consolidated, actionable information from multiple sources. Material Replenisher – Ensures critical materials are available on time, preventing production or service delays.

Cathie Hall, Chief Product and Customer Officer, IFS, commented: "Our commitment to customers is to embed industrial-focused AI where it matters most - in the daily workflows of field technicians, maintenance planners, and operations teams. We're ensuring that what we build is immediately adopted and delivers measurable impact, all with AI at the core. This reflects confidence in our technology and our ambition to lead the market by operating with deeper customer connection than anyone else.

AI Embedded for Real-Time Orchestration of Industrial Operations and Supply Chains

Alongside Digital Workers, IFS Cloud 25R2 embeds Applied Industrial AI throughout the customer journey:

Field Service Management – Technician-focused AI tools boost productivity and first-time fix rates. IFS.ai Copilot provides instant information and key answers in the field. Work Briefing Generation enhances preparation and reduces oversights with an AI-generated job summary, consolidating critical task information, while Service Report Summarization accelerates customer sign-off with clear, AI-generated summaries.

– Technician-focused AI tools boost productivity and first-time fix rates. IFS.ai Copilot provides instant information and key answers in the field. Work Briefing Generation enhances preparation and reduces oversights with an AI-generated job summary, consolidating critical task information, while Service Report Summarization accelerates customer sign-off with clear, AI-generated summaries. Enterprise Asset Management – AI-driven capabilities improve maintenance accuracy, reduce downtime, and enhance planning precision. The Work Task Template Optimizer utilizes AI-driven insights to improve maintenance instructions. New Work Order Reporting: Data Population allows technicians to enter short summaries or voice notes that automatically populate key details. The FMECA Data Enhancer accelerates reliability analysis with AI-driven suggestions for failure modes and causes.

– AI-driven capabilities improve maintenance accuracy, reduce downtime, and enhance planning precision. The Work Task Template Optimizer utilizes AI-driven insights to improve maintenance instructions. New Work Order Reporting: Data Population allows technicians to enter short summaries or voice notes that automatically populate key details. The FMECA Data Enhancer accelerates reliability analysis with AI-driven suggestions for failure modes and causes. Enterprise Resource Planning – AI enhancements strengthen planning accuracy, inventory control, and financial agility across operations. Manufacturing gains AI-powered MRP Simulation for multi-scenario demand planning, Sales Price Elements for dynamic pricing accuracy, and First Article Inspection for streamlined compliance workflows. Finance benefits from automated supplier invoice data capture and intelligent business planning baselines.

– AI enhancements strengthen planning accuracy, inventory control, and financial agility across operations. Manufacturing gains AI-powered MRP Simulation for multi-scenario demand planning, Sales Price Elements for dynamic pricing accuracy, and First Article Inspection for streamlined compliance workflows. Finance benefits from automated supplier invoice data capture and intelligent business planning baselines. Aviation Maintenance – AI-powered capabilities accelerate maintenance operations and improve part selection accuracy. The new IFS.ai Smart Part Finder delivers context-aware part suggestions using structured IPC data and AI, reducing search time and improving accuracy to accelerate aircraft return-to-service.

"[With IFS] it wasn't just about the technology, it was about business processes, operating best practices, and business acumen. My team was totally energized; we had junior through senior members all in the same room, and it allowed us to stop, innovate, and streamline processes in flight. Through that transition and technology partnership, we drove 30 % savings to the bottom line - proof of how simplifying complexity pays off."- Tony Alloway, VP North American Operations, BGIS, IFS customer, speaking at Industrial X Unleashed

Sustainable and Profitable Growth

IFS Cloud 25R2 continues to embed sustainable practices automatically while driving financial returns for customers. New AI-powered KPI Narrative Generation and enhanced emissions tracking integrate sustainability into every operational decision - bringing visibility to the forefront rather than treating it as a month-end reporting exercise. This results in companies strengthening compliance and sustainability reporting while proving that profitability and sustainability advance together.

IFS Cloud 25R2 is available from 27 November. For more information about IFS Loops Digital Workers and the latest release, visit https://www.ifs.com/ifs-cloud/ifs-cloud-release

