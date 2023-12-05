IFS Appoints Max Roberts as Chief Operating Officer and Belinda Finch as Chief Information Officer

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it has made two senior appointments with Max Roberts and Belinda Finch joining the company's executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer respectively. The appointments underpin the company's consistent performance trajectory as well as its longer-term plans for growth.

Max Roberts joins IFS from Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, where he was CEO of the UK business and latterly led the EMEA organization through significant growth. His career spans over 25 years in the technology sector and specifically the enterprise software space where he held a wide variety of leadership positions at Oracle, Salesforce, and Stripe. He has also been a non-executive director of UK Finance.

As he steps into his new COO role, Roberts will work with the executive and wider leadership teams to develop IFS's longer-term strategic products and services portfolios and develop the company's strategic alliances and partnerships. Priorities will be aligned to continuing to drive innovation that not only meets customers' needs, but also anticipates and responds to market demand, and delivers sustained revenue and margin growth for IFS. Roberts will take responsibility for IFS's Industry, Service Management and Enterprise Asset Management business units, and support IFS global sales and customer success teams in customer engagements.

Belinda Finch joins IFS from mobile giant Three, where, as CIO, she led Three's digital transformation program and worked closely with their product teams to drive system developments that would enhance customer experience. Finch's previous experience includes senior leadership roles at Centrica and Vodafone as well as at Accenture and KPMG.

Belinda's leadership values have been recognized with accolades such as Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2022, CIO of the Year Finalist and MVNO's World Congress Woman of the Year Awards 2023.

In her role as IFS CIO, Finch will oversee the continuation of the company's digital transformation journey and work with the executive leadership team to maximize the adoption of AI across the entire organization, driving productivity and effectiveness as the company strives to deliver an outstanding customer experience.

IFS CEO Darren Roos commented: "I am delighted to welcome Max and Belinda to IFS. They are joining at a very exciting time, and I am confident that their energy and perspectives will have a very positive impact as we enter our next phase of growth." Roos continued: "They both bring strong expertise and a proven track record that is well aligned to our space and, in Belinda's case, to one of our core industries." He concluded: "I am proud that the brand awareness IFS has achieved over the last few years and our consistent performance are attracting such incredible talent. I know that their combined experience and vision will be hugely instrumental as we accelerate our growth journey."

The company also shared that Michael Ouissi and Sal Laher will move to IGT1, the Holding Group for IFS, as COO and CDIO respectively, and take more central roles in ensuring long-term value creation from recent and future M&A activities.

About IFS:

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

