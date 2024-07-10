IFS Acquires EmpowerMX

EmpowerMX's powerful MRO technology adds further differentiation and depth to IFS's Industrial AI proposition for Aerospace & Defense

FRISCO, Texas, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading technology innovator in cloud and Industrial AI software, today announces the acquisition of EmpowerMX. EmpowerMX is an AI-powered aviation maintenance software provider specializing in Airframe Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions, which are trusted by the largest aviation organizations in the world, including Embraer, MRO Holdings, Delta and American Airlines.

The acquisition reinforces IFS's commitment to Industrial AI and underpins the importance of industry-specific capabilities that enable customers to rapidly derive value and improve the way they serve their customers at the moment of service. For aerospace & defense customers, this translates to improving efficiencies, enhancing production control, minimizing turn-around times, and reducing maintenance costs.

Together, EmpowerMX and IFS will provide aerospace & defense customers with the most comprehensive and capable maintenance management system that can support multiple users in multiple roles, as well as provide well-documented, paperless governance in the form of electronic task cards and logbooks.

The acquisition will deliver more value and Industrial AI innovation to customers at a time when aviation MROs and the airline industry are experiencing multiple challenges that negatively impact profitability and operational efficiency, including supply chain disruption, labor and skills shortages, capacity shortfall, compliance, and ESG reporting.

EmpowerMX's customers will now be able to leverage IFS's capabilities and global scale to benefit from embedded IFS.ai innovation that enables them to maximize asset availability, deliver best practices, and ensure compliant delivery.

Scott Helmer, President of IFS's Aerospace & Defense Business Unit, commented: "Combining EmpowerMX with IFS is a perfect opportunity to proactively advance our leadership position in the aviation MRO software space due to the many synergies we have: an aligned technology vision, deep sector expertise and a shared commitment to customer value. Together, we not only expand our reach and foothold into the burgeoning MRO space, but we can also better serve a wider base of global A&D customers with the Industrial AI-fueled MRO innovation that enhances security, safety and efficiency."

Helmer added: "EmpowerMX's world-class and established customer base of leading aviation brands complements our own roster of industry leaders including Southwest Airlines, Air France KLM, Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems."

Dinakara Nagalla, Founder & CEO, EmpowerMX, commented: "EmpowerMX has been at the forefront of technology innovation in the MRO space, and I am incredibly proud of what our team has achieved with the EMX platform, products, and services. We are excited to join the IFS team that will enable us to accelerate innovation and extend the value we create for MRO customers. With IFS's global presence, EmpowerMX can help our MRO clients deliver faster turnaround, drive bottom line growth, and leverage the AI capabilities we are infusing into our products."

IFS is independently recognized as a leader in EAM, ERP, and FSM solutions for asset and service-centric industries. Within A&D, more than 310 million passengers fly safely thanks to aircraft maintained by IFS.ai.

Aly Pinder, Research Vice President, Aftermarket Services Strategies, IDC, commented: "For the aviation MRO and airline industry, digital transformation initiatives are critical to addressing operational challenges, including long turnaround times, out-of-service aircraft, and compliance adherence," said IDC analyst Aly Pinder. "As a notable company in the aviation MRO software market, IFS has helped some of the world's largest air carriers address these challenges by modernizing their enterprise intelligence systems. The acquisition of EmpowerMX will complement IFS's existing cloud-based aviation maintenance solution and present IFS with an opportunity to strengthen its market position in the MRO sector."

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

IFS Recognition

IFS ranked #1 for EAM market share in the Gartner® Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2023 report for third consecutive year

Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice 2023 – Cloud ERP

IFS named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions 2023-2024

Top 100 Companies (3rd), The Software Report, 2023

About EmpowerMX

Based in Frisco, Texas, EmpowerMX is an industry leader in aviation maintenance management software solutions. Recognized for their leading-edge technology, EmpowerMX streamlines and simplifies Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations, enhancing efficiency and productivity. Through its innovative use of cloud-based and mobile-first technology, EmpowerMX continues to transform and modernize the field of aircraft maintenance.

