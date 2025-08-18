IFS Acquires 7bridges to Transform Industrial Supply Chains with AI

Acquisition expands IFS's Industrial AI capabilities, unlocking deeper insights and scalable, data-driven logistics solutions

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the acquisition of 7bridges, an AI-powered supply chain management solution provider. The move strengthens IFS's position as the Industrial AI leader by expanding its capabilities in logistics and transportation optimization.

7bridges streamlines supply chains using advanced AI simulation and analytics to automate and optimize logistics networks. It has been purpose-built for industrial use cases, combining rapid, low-cost data capture, a high-quality semantic data layer, and powerful AI to solve complex supply chain optimization challenges.

IFS sees a significant opportunity to scale 7bridges capabilities into the asset and service-centric industries it serves, with strong demand coming from manufacturing and aerospace & defense sectors.

In addition, the expertise and innovation inherent in the 7bridges team and technology will enable IFS to accelerate the development of next generation AI enabled supply chain solutions within IFS Cloud, whilst also strengthening IFS's simulation and optimization capabilities across multi-sector applications.

This acquisition builds on IFS's leadership in Industrial AI, including the recent acquisition of agentic AI innovator TheLoops, and the launch of Nexus Black, IFS's AI innovation accelerator. Together, these moves underscore IFS's commitment to delivering AI-driven innovation that powers growth, resilience, and sustainability in the world's most essential industries.

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, said: "We're proud to lead the market in Industrial AI and continue to invest in technologies that differentiate our offering. 7bridges' unique capabilities in AI-powered supply chain optimization are a strong complement to our existing strengths and will strongly resonate with our asset intensive customers. We're excited to welcome their talented team of experts to IFS."

Market leading manufacturers, distributors and transport providers use 7bridges to capture and make sense of critical logistics data from any source and in any form, to optimize their supply chains continuously in response to planned and disruptive changes. This allows them to realize extra revenue, reduce transport costs by an average of 8% and automate 90% of the data entry and data management associated with logistics.

Operating in a rapidly growing market shaped by increasing cost pressures, global supply disruptions, and decarbonization demands, 7bridges has already demonstrated strong traction in logistics optimization. Its simulation engine enhances both tactical and operational decision-making across industries.

Philip Ashton, CEO of 7bridges, added: "Joining IFS allows us to accelerate our mission of transforming global supply chains through AI. With IFS's reach and resources, we'll bring our solution to new industries and geographies, delivering measurable impact for customers worldwide."

