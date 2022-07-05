iFOREX to add 40 Indian share assets to their FXnet

A spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, operator of the www.iFOREX.com website, said: "The addition of these companies to our shares lineup will give our traders the opportunity to diversify their portfolio and with some of the top-performing companies on the Indian market."

In adding these 40 new shares, the industry-leading broker will now offer nearly 300 share assets. The platform in total offers over 750 tradeable CFD instruments, including a variety of popular cryptocurrencies ranging from Bitcoin to Dogecoin.

For over 25 years, iFOREX has remained one of the largest and most respected firms in the Fintech industry, emerging early on as an industry leader in technological innovation and with a dedication to trust and excellence.

"By constantly adding new tradable assets, we make sure our traders always have the right amount of investment channels to choose from, and the ability to discover new markets and follow major trends," said an iFOREX's spokesperson.

The addition of new, non-leveraged stocks went live on, April 3rd, 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853549/iFOREX.jpg

SOURCE iFOREX