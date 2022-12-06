IFF 2022 Calls for International Collaborations and Multilateralism to Address Climate Crisis

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World leaders called for international collaborations and multilateralism to address climate crisis at the International Forum Annual Meeting which was kicked off on December 2 in Guangzhou.

Xie Zhenhua, China's Special Representative for Climate Change Affairs, urged the international community to stick to multilateralism and strengthen international exchanges and cooperation to tackle climate change.

Laurent Fabius, IFF Board Member, President of Constitutional Council of the French Republic and Former Prime Minister of France, said the world needs joint efforts to fight against climate change. He called on countries to put aside their differences despite the tense international situation and to participate in the reform of the international financing system to assist developing countries in reducing emissions.

Mark Tucker, Chairman of HSBC, said that without leadership and cooperation, global and regional solutions can neither be created nor be delivered in his address at the opening ceremony of the annual meeting.

IFF Board Member and former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jenny Shipley, said: "I hope that at this year's conference we will not only discuss geopolitics and development opportunities, but also find ways to design a new framework for developing a deeper understanding of what kind of future we want to build and one that will help us overcome common challenges on all fronts."

"Notwithstanding geopolitical differences, there is considerable recognition of the benefits of a coordinated global cooperation to address shared threats," said Douglas Flint, Chairman of Abrdn PLC.

Dr. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former President of the Philippines, also talked about the transition of new monetary systems in her speech at the IFF Annual Meeting opening ceremony.

