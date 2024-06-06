IFCO launches Marina, the digitally enabled reusable fish crate, upgrading the fresh fish and seafood supply chain

MUNICH, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, a leading provider of reusable packaging containers (RPCs), launches Marina, the smart reusable IFCO Fish Crate. Designed in close collaboration with the fishing industry, Marina brings greater protection, efficiency and sustainability to the fresh fish and seafood supply chain. Featuring track-and-trace Bluetooth Low Energy tags and QR codes, the Marina Fish Crate enables real-time data collection, improving the cold chain management of fresh and chilled products along the entire fish and seafood supply chain, from ship to all points of sale (POS).

Designed in close collaboration with key stakeholders in the fishing industry and retailing, Marina features track-and-trace Bluetooth Low Energy tags and QR codes for real-time data collection and analysis. Its strong, isothermal construction with a tight-fitting lid ensures superior insulation and excellent cold chain management.

Single-use expanded polystyrene (EPS) boxes can break down into microplastic pollution and contaminate the marine food chain and human health, so governments around the world are increasingly tightening regulations and introducing EPS bans. As a result, many producers, wholesalers and retailers in the fishing industry have made eliminating EPS boxes and switching to sustainable packaging a priority. The IFCO SmartCycle pooling system ensures the switch to Marina is simple, seamless and sustainable.

Sustainable packaging for fish and seafood supply chain

To secure long-term higher logistics efficiency and sustainability gains for the fishing industry, wholesalers and retailers, Marina is available exclusively through the IFCO SmartCycle circular pooling system. This means that the IFCO Fish Crates are efficiently reused up to 120 times, and that the empty crates are easily returned, reused and, once they can no longer be used, sustainably recycled. Crucially, IFCO ensures that the reusable fish crates are washed according to international standards of food safety and hygiene and efficiently pooled for sharing and reuse. As required in the fishing industry, IFCO ensures a response time and delivery within 24 hours.

Designed for automated logistics and the fishing industry

Nestable when empty, securely stackable when full, the Marina Fish Crate saves space on ships and on shore, cutting carbon emissions in transport and improving handling conditions. Its uniform dimensions are compatible with existing supply chains, automated logistics systems and the IFCO Plastic Pallet Dora.

Francesca Amadei, Vice President Southern Europe at IFCO, says:

"Marina is the result of intense collaboration across the fishing industry. We've taken on board the unique demands of every step of the fresh fish and seafood supply chain in our R&D efforts. I'm excited that we've succeeded in developing a smarter, more protective and sustainable fish crate for the Mediterranean cross-border market."

Innovative features for superior protection

Double-wall isothermal construction for superior insulation at controlled temperatures, keeping products fresh for longer

Tight-fitting lid, interlocking surfaces and easy-to-use strapping system ensures secure packing and stacking for transportation

Track-and-trace Bluetooth Low Energy tags enable real-time data collection and analysis

Smooth surfaces offer increased protection from damage and spoilage, cutting down on food loss and waste

All-round sustainable packaging solution — robust, reusable, 100% recyclable — replaces single-use expanded polystyrene (EPS) boxes that can easily break down and pollute the marine environment

Circular model for reusable, 100% recyclable fish crate

The Marina Fish Crate offers a sustainable and efficient complete packaging solution. Like all IFCO Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) Marina uses fewer natural resources throughout its life cycle compared to single-use packaging. And, unlike conventional fish boxes made from expanded polystyrene (EPS) that are typically sent to landfills or end up as marine pollution, Marina is 100% recycled at the end of a long service life into new products.

Inigo Canalejo, Vice President ESG and Strategic Marketing at IFCO, highlights the long-term benefits of Marina for the fishing industry and the planet:

"We see it as our responsibility to improve the environmental sustainability of every category of the fresh grocery supply chain. Our Marina Fish Crate is a smart, innovative packaging solution that will have a lasting positive impact on the fresh fish and seafood supply chain. We're proud to have designed a sustainable and more efficient alternative to harmful expanded polystyrene containers."

More information: https://www.ifco.com/marina-ifco-reusable-fish-crate

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 380 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431912/marina_banner_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999563/IFCO_green_logo.jpg