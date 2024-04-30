IFCO future-proofs growth in the UK, enhancing operations and opening two new service centres in 2024

Establishment of new state-of-the-art service centres in Glasshoughton, West Yorkshire , and in Coventry in the West Midlands .



Infrastructure advances, integrating automation and efficiency, underscore IFCO's commitment to service excellence for growers and retailers.

MUNICH, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, is strengthening its service centre network across the United Kingdom (UK). This significant investment enhances customer service, boosts operational efficiency through automation, and supports sustainable practices in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

IFCO has established new state-of-the-art service centres in two key locations that serve as central transportation hubs:

The new IFCO Service Center in Glasshoughton (picture), West Yorkshire, opened in March 2024.

A new service centre in Glasshoughton, West Yorkshire , opened in March 2024 . The building spans an area of 14,190 square metres.

A new service centre and IFCO operational headquarters in Coventry in the West Midlands, opened in April 2024. The building spans an area of 30,270 square metres.

The energy-efficient service centres are equipped with cutting-edge machinery featuring state-of-the-art wash lines, centrifugal drying, and advanced automation technologies. IFCO's proprietary SmartGuardian™ guarantees that all processes across the automated system uphold stringent international sanitation requirements. This ensures the highest standards of product quality and safety.

IFCO CEO Michael Pooley comments on the development, saying, "This strategic investment reflects our long-term commitment to the UK market and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. It marks a significant milestone in our company's expansion and ongoing efforts to deliver innovative, sustainable packaging solutions and superior customer service."

"Combined, our service centres in the UK have an extended capacity of servicing over 400 million units per year. This enables IFCO to meet the future growth needs of existing and future customers. By upgrading and enlarging our facilities, we aim to provide them with better service, higher quality, and increased operational efficiency," explains Dirk Schaich, IFCO's Supply Chain Director for Northern Europe.

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 380 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

