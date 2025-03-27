iFAST Global Bank Transforms UK Banking With First-In-Market Multi-Currency Current Account Offering High Interest and Cashback

LONDON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iFAST Global Bank ("iGB" or the "Bank") is breaking new ground in UK banking with the launch of its first-of-its-kind Multi-Currency Current Account, an innovative solution that lets customers earn competitive interest rates on multiple currencies while being rewarded for their everyday debit card spending.

For the first time, UK customers can maximise their money effortlessly, earning 3.50% AER (variable) on GBP, 1.50% AER (variable) on EUR, and 2.80% AER (variable) on USD, with no maximum interest caps. This unprecedented offering enables customers to grow their savings while maintaining instant access to their funds for spending. With an advanced numberless Visa debit card, customers can also enjoy 2% cashback on up to £2,000 of spending per month. The offer is valid for a limited time period, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Unlike traditional accounts, the iFAST Global Bank Multi-Currency Current Account simplifies banking by eliminating the need to transfer funds between savings and current accounts. Designed as a customer-first, all-in-one solution, it provides UK customers with simplicity, convenience, and flexibility.

"We asked ourselves: How can we create a truly groundbreaking banking experience for UK customers? Traditional banks have long imposed a major limitation – offering interest only on savings accounts while providing little to no interest on current accounts. This not only restricts financial growth but also makes money management cumbersome. Our Multi-Currency Current Account transforms the landscape by seamlessly combining high interest with complete flexibility for spending, saving, and transfers. This empowers customers to maximise their money effortlessly while enjoying a seamless and rewarding banking experience. At iFAST Global Bank, with our commitment to IT innovation, we ensure a smooth, fully digital onboarding journey via our app or website. In addition, our dedicated digital customer service team ensures efficient resolution of enquiries and issues, no matter where our customers are in the world," said Mr Inayat Kashif, Acting CEO, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of iFAST Global Bank.

Why This Account Stands Out

"Our mission at iFAST Global Bank is to redefine how UK customers perceive and utilise their current accounts," said Simon Lee, General Manager of the Digital Personal Banking (DPB) division at iFAST Global Bank. "We are delivering on our commitment to simplifying banking by ensuring your money never stays idle – continuously growing with higher interest while remaining instantly accessible for spending. This high-interest current account removes traditional barriers, embodying our vision of banking without boundaries, enabling customers to manage their finances smarter and simpler."

Headquartered in London, iFAST Global Bank is the global digital banking arm of Singapore-based iFAST Corp. The Bank ensures the security of customer deposits, with protection of up to £85,000 under the FSCS scheme. Recognised for its excellence, the bank was recently named Moneyfacts Highly Commended App-Only Savings Provider of the Year 2025 and Commended for Best Customer Service. Demonstrating strong financial performance, iFAST Global Bank achieved profitability in 4Q2024 and surpassed S$1 billion in customer deposits as of end-December 2024, a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

About iFAST Corp & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corp is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$25.01 billion as at 31 December 2024. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT.

