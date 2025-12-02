iFAST Global Bank Launches 1.5% Cashback on Eligible Card Purchases, Including UK and Overseas Spending; Reward Yourself This Festive Season with Every Spend

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches and year-end shopping picks up, iFAST Global Bank is elevating the holiday spirit with a limited-time 1.5% cashback promotion on all eligible card purchases, whether you're spending locally in the UK or overseas.

Whether you're jetting off for a winter getaway, checking off your Christmas gift list, or gathering with loved ones over festive feasts, you can now make every spend count with iFAST Global Bank's Multi-Currency Current Account.

For UK residents, the iFAST Global Bank Visa Debit Card makes spending effortless, offering multi-currency support with real-time foreign exchange conversion and card acceptance across 200 countries and territories. Customers can now add their Multi-Currency Debit Card to Apple Pay and Google Pay, making everyday spending even easier.

Customers can hold, receive, spend and transfer across nine major currencies: GBP, EUR, USD, SGD, HKD, CNY, JPY, CHF and AED all in one place. The account offers interest on current account balances, including 2.9% AER (variable) on GBP, 2.8% AER (variable) on AED, 2.25% AER on USD, and 1.0% AER (variable) on EUR*. For added peace of mind, all eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £120,000 per person.

Shop, Spend and Earn

From 1 December to 31 December 2025, customers can earn up to 1.5% cashback on all eligible spending with the Visa debit card^, capped at £22.5 when you spend £1,500 during the promotion month. The cashback will be automatically credited into the customers' account.

"The festive season is a time to celebrate and reconnect with family. We want our customers to enjoy these moments while getting more value from their spending. This campaign is our way of giving back and rewarding our customers for choosing to bank with us this year," said Simon Lee, General Manager of Digital Personal Banking at iFAST Global Bank.

For more information, refer to the Terms and Conditions of the Cashback Program.

*Interest rates are variable and subject to change. For up-to-date rates, please refer to www.ifastgb.com

^The Multi-Currency Debit Card is available to UK residents only.

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$30.62 billion as at 30 September 2025. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com