If you hear beeps that last, get out fast - Kidde launches new campaign showing why UK homes without the fire safety fundamentals are a cause for alarm

Shockingly one in five households in the UK lack a smoke alarm and 62% of parents don't have a home fire escape plan - Kidde and Myleene Klass are working together to address this issue, and encourage families to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their homes.

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidde, a trusted leader in fire safety for more than 100 years, is launching its Cause for Alarm campaign (causeforalarm.uk). This campaign was created in response to the statistics that fatal house fires disproportionately affect some communities more than others. Astonishingly, new findings have revealed that having a fire escape plan in the UK isn't deemed a high priority amongst households. In fact, 62% of parents lack a fire escape plan, placing families, especially children under the age of ten, at significant risk. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Kidde is teaming up with Myleene Klass, the author of 'They don't teach this at school' and fire safety advocate, to help educate families and children on the importance of having working smoke alarms and practising fire safety at home. Kidde recognises the need for a creative approach to help children easily recall what to do in the event of a fire, by introducing the Cause For Alarm jingle, "Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast" (https://bit.ly/46mQ9tg).

Recent statistics paint a concerning picture: a staggering 47% of parents with children aged 3-10 years old lack a fire escape plan. In an age where safety should be paramount, only 50% of families with children aged 3-10 years old have installed fire alarms, and a mere 20% have opted for heat alarms. More concerning is that 41% of households with children of this age admit to not testing their alarms in the last six months or over.

Rebecca Cackett, a spokesperson for Kidde, expressed the urgent need for action: "We want to make fire safety a top priority in every household and keep children safe in their homes. With the right fire safety education and home safety products, we can help prevent devastating fatalities. We are calling on everyone to work together to help spread this message and keep our children and loved ones safe."

Myleene Klass, who is working with Kidde, which commissioned the research to highlight its Cause for Alarm campaign, said: "I jumped at the chance to team up with Kidde in support of the Cause for Alarm campaign as it's such an important campaign. We should be empowering our kids to feel confident they know what to do in the event of a house fire. With the right information, families and children can learn and master what they should do. Fire safety is top of mind in our home and I want to help make it a must have in homes across the UK."

The Censuswide survey commissioned by Kidde, also revealed that just under two-thirds (63%) of parents with children aged between 3-10 years old are confident their children would know what to do in the event of a fire in the home, yet shockingly, over half of parents (56%) who don't have a fire escape plan in place, don't know how they would escape or haven't thought about it. Fire safety comes towards the bottom of the list at number 4 of teaching topics as well, with three-quarters (75%) of parents teaching their 3-10 year olds road safety, 71% stranger danger, over half (55%) teaching online safety then followed by fire safety (54%).

In light of these statistics, Kidde and Myleene Klass want to help educate families on the importance of having working smoke alarms — and importantly - practising a family escape plan. This includes ensuring that children understand what to do when they hear an alarm.

MYLEENE'S TOP HOME FIRE SAFETY TIPS:

Make sure your home has working smoke alarms. Push the test button to ensure each alarm works at least once a month. Choose the right alarm for the right location in every room and on each level i.e. heat alarm for kitchens and smoke alarms in hallways and bedrooms. Create a fire escape plan and include every room in your house. Talk about your plan with everyone in your home. Locate two ways out of each room in your home and make sure everyone knows them. Pick a meeting place outside. It should be in front of your home. Everyone will meet at the meeting place. Make sure everyone in your home knows how to dial 999. Practise your home fire drill at least monthly and in the daytime and at night. For those most vulnerable in your home, have a plan for a specific person to help them escape. Don't hide if there is a fire, as this will make it much harder for parents (or firefighters) to find and help you. When you hear beeps that last, you need to get out fast and stay out. Before you open a door, check if it's warm with the back of your hand. If it is, don't open it – there may be a fire on the other side. If there's smoke, get down low.

Join the cause and get more information about the Cause for Alarm campaign, fire safety tips, and recommended products at [https://www.kidde.com/life-safety/en/uk/safety-campaigns/cause-for-alarm/].

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeFireSafety on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and LinkedIn. https://www.kidde.com/fire-safety/en/uk/

