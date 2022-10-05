IEG WITH SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

The Italian trade show group expands strategic international partnerships and acquires two new exhibitions

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrado Peraboni and Francesco Santa, respectively CEO and International Business Development Director of IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, leader in trade show and conference organisation in Italy and the world, announce signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Singapore Tourism Board, the leading economic development agency in tourism under the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry, to support the development of new IEG events in the City of Lions and the strengthening of the entire MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) ecosystem within the State.

IEG will open regional headquarters in Singapore, where it also recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) with CEMS - Conference & Exhibition Management Services for the acquisition of two strategic trade shows in the luxury and food segments where IEG already boasts a leading role: Sije - Singapore International Jewelry Expo and Cafè Asia, Sweet and Bakes Asia, Restaurant Asia.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG: "The partnership with Singapore Tourism Board marks another important step forward in IEG's internationalisation process. It is an important piece in our strategy that, in every respect, aims to establish IEG as a 'community catalyst' for the industries its events represent by taking them to the most promising markets, generating value in terms of business for exhibiting companies, associations and all the stakeholders."

Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board: "We are heartened by the Italian Exhibition Group's (IEG) decision to anchor their regional headquarters in Singapore, and we look forward to welcoming more internationally renowned event brands to our city. This new partnership is testament to Singapore's solid economic fundamentals and our standing as a Global-Asia Node for MICE and business. We look forward to deepening our partnership with IEG as they expand their presence in Singapore and the region."

Francesco Santa, International Business Development Director IEG: "Today's signing is a source of great pride and satisfaction. Singapore Tourism Board and IEG begin a collaboration for the development of products in Singapore and the entire South East Asian region. Further proof is the agreement signed with CEMS for the acquisition of the jewellery and food shows. The valuable exchange of know-how and innovation between IEG and Singapore will contribute to strengthening trade relations with the ASEAN region, of which Singapore is the hub."

