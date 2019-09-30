IEEE Announces Call for Papers for New Open Access Journals

IEEE expanding open access journals in key technologies

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced its call for paper submissions for its new gold fully open access journals. As the leader in electrical engineering and computer science research for both the academic and industry communities, IEEE is committed to helping further scientific research and supporting accessibility to technological information.

"IEEE is proud to announce the call for submissions for its new open access journals, providing fully open access publications for high-quality, cutting-edge scientific and technical content accessible to researchers around the globe," said Stephen Welby, IEEE Executive Director and COO. "This marks a unique opportunity for authors to benefit from the visibility each journal's launch will generate and their published papers will be exposed to five million unique monthly users of the IEEE Xplore® Digital Library."

IEEE's new gold fully open access journals include:

IEEE Open Journal of Antennas and Propagation

IEEE Open Journal of Circuits and Systems

IEEE Open Journal of the Communications Society

IEEE Open Journal of the Computer Society

IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology

IEEE Open Journal of Industry Applications

IEEE Open Journal of the Industrial Electronics Society

IEEE Open Journal of Intelligent Transportation Systems

IEEE Open Journal of Nanotechnology

IEEE Open Journal of Power Electronics

IEEE Open Journal of Signal Processing

IEEE Open Journal of Solid-State Circuits

IEEE Open Journal of Vehicular Technology

Each open access journal will follow IEEE's established high standard of peer review, drawing on IEEE expert technical communities to continue to publish the most highly cited content in numerous technology fields. All of the new open access journals will be fully compliant with current major funder mandates, including use of the Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY) enabling authors to retain copyright.

The first articles will be published in early 2020. To learn more about the new IEEE open access journals, including details on submission dates and how to submit a technical paper for consideration, please visit open.ieee.org .

