IED OPENS UP FOR MASTER OF ARTS: DESIGN AS A LEVER TO IMPROVE THE WORLD.

The vision of the DesignXCommons manifesto guides the 10 new courses

MILAN, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Can design really contribute to a fairer and more inclusive future? Design has always been regarded by IED as a tool for bringing about significant change and responding to the changing needs of society and the environment. Starting from this consideration, the Istituto Europeo di Design announces that it will be expanding its educational offerings for the academic year 2024/25 by introducing a Master of Arts programme (Second Level Academic Diploma). There are ten new courses that IED presented to the Mur - Ministry of Universities and Research - based on the broader vision of the DesignXCommons manifesto that is, design applied to the commons. The new programme is transversally oriented based on the concept of the common good. The goal is to formulate new design questions anticipating future challenges and to identify emerging sectors.

"At IED we have always promoted design as one of the main levers through which to improve the world. A catalyst for multiple perspectives to generate positive change. This means observing the world and, where necessary, developing solutions to meet the needs of the planet (including humans and all other species) in a conscious manner, fostering harmony between individuals, technology and the environment", says Riccardo Balbo, Academic Director IED Group. "This vision, embodied in the DesignXCommons concept, guides IED's ten Master of Arts courses: the core value is the same, i.e. design contributes to the definition, regeneration, implementation, integration and sharing of the commons."

This vision, which is already being implemented by IED in its three-year degree programmes, has been embodied in the IED Master of Arts courses into a continuous and dynamic learning environment. Students are able to take an active part in interdisciplinary projects together with experts from different fields, experiment with innovative methodologies, participatory governance models and sustainable practices, essential for the success of transformative interventions and management of the commons.

"The development of IED, owned by a non-profit Organisation, is part of a profoundly positive and responsible evolution that has led to its transformation into a Benefit Corporation in Italy. Clearly, IED has integrated into its corporate objectives what has always been part of its DNA: to generate shared value for the community and the environment while committing to operating responsibly, sustainably, and transparently. Balbo concludes: "Based on this approach, the natural evolution of the new IED Master of Arts programme can only be viewed from the perspective of Design as a project value for the common good".

The IED Master of Arts courses will be offered in Milan, Florence, Rome, Turin and at the Accademia di Belle Arti Aldo Galli in Como as follow:

IED Milan

Responsible Fashion Design

Product Design

Interior Design

Visual Communication

IED Florence

Textile Design

IED Roma

Design for Public Spaces

Interactive Environments

IED Torino

Interaction Design

Interior Design

Transdisciplinary Design

