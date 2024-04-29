IDTechEx Report on Quantum Technology: Nano-scale Physics for Massive Market Impact

BOSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The quantum technology market leverages nano-scale physics to create revolutionary new devices for computing, sensing, and communications. Across the industry, quantum technology offers a paradigm shift in performance compared with incumbent solutions. In this article, IDTechEx provides an overview of the insights on offer in the recently published report, "Quantum Technology Market 2024-2034: Trends, Players, Forecasts".

Quantum computing market

Quantum technology market growth over the next ten years.

Quantum computing is being developed in a range of hardware platforms, including superconducting, trapped-ion, neutral atom, silicon-spin, photonic, diamond, and more. Competition is building between start-ups and established computer manufacturers alike to demonstrate a quantum advantage in computational speed up through the use of qubits in place of classical bits. Quantum computing is just beginning to be adopted to solve industry scale optimization and logistics problems, but it holds promise of going much further. In particular, future applications within simulation are anticipated to hugely accelerate drug discovery and the search for more sustainable energy alternatives. The quantum space race is underway, with governments worldwide anxious to capture the value and security that becoming a world leader in the quantum computing market would offer.

Quantum sensing market



In many ways, the platforms developed for quantum computing have origins in development for quantum sensing. The sensitivity of quantum states to environmental noise - which is such a challenge in computing - can be harnessed in sensing for highly sensitive measurements of time, magnetic field, current, gravity, light, and movement. As such, quantum sensors have applications such as atomic clocks, magnetometers, photo-detectors, gravimeters, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and more. However, the market demands in the sensor market vary significantly from high-performance computing – leading to a distinct set of opportunities and challenges. To compete with incumbent sensor technology, quantum sensors must not only offer a significant performance advantage but also be commercialized into a small, low power and cost-effective package.

The manufacturing challenge has somewhat stalled the quantum sensor market in recent years, partially leading to a pivot in hype and private investment towards computing. However, as the need for quantum foundries and component manufacture becomes a clearer necessity for quantum computing, the opportunities for quantum sensing are seeing somewhat of a revival. Moreover, the quantum sensor market has the long-term potential to have a huge impact in high-volume industries such as automotive and consumer electronics.

Quantum communications market

Quantum communications technology seeks to improve data security, which is increasingly compromised in the modern world. The world is generating higher and higher volumes of data, with increasing concerns about its sensitivity. Meanwhile, bad actors are committing more advanced cybercrimes – keen to exploit the value of virtually shared trade secrets, financial data, health records, and more. Moreover, the scaling up of quantum computing threatens to undermine existing cryptography methods entirely – leaving a gap in the market for new 'quantum-ready' technology solutions able to meet the next generation of encryption needs.

Quantum technology market outlook



The technology differentials within the entire quantum technology market can be complex to understand, and in many instances, stakeholders are lacking clarity as to the nature and scale of the opportunities on offer in this emerging market. As such, the Quantum Technology Market report provides a clear and simplified breakdown of the technological fundamentals, summarized in multiple SWOT analyses, roadmaps, benchmarking tables, and bespoke graphics. A comprehensive summary of key players in the quantum technology eco-system is also provided, with multiple write-ups from primary interviews included. The application specific focused sections of this report also enable specific comparisons to be drawn between the quantum solutions emerging from research, with the classical competition they face in real-world markets.

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/QuantumTech.

This report acts as a companion to the even more in-depth reports on each market sector of Quantum Computing, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Communications – within which highly granular ten-tear forecasts are also included, broken down by key technologies in each space. For more details on the full Quantum Technologies research portfolio from IDTechEx, see www.IDTechEx.com/Research/Quantum.

Upcoming free-to-attend webinar

Demystifying the Quantum Technology Market

Dr Tess Skyrme, Senior Technology Analyst at IDTechEx and author of this article, will be presenting a free-to-attend webinar on the topic on Wednesday 29 May 2024 - Demystifying the Quantum Technology Market.

This webinar will cover:

Introduction to the basics of the quantum technology market

Why now for a quantum space-race?

Quantum computing: what is it, and which industries are already being impacted today?

Quantum sensing: how could trends in future mobility unlock the markets full potential?

Quantum communications: why now is the time to engage to truly protect high-value data-sets

Please click here to check timings and register for your specific time zone.

If you are unable to make the date, please register anyway to receive the links to the on-demand recording (available for a limited time) and webinar slides as soon as they are available.



About IDTechEx



IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. Since 1999, we have been helping our clients to understand new technologies, their supply chains, market requirements, opportunities and forecasts. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com .

Images download:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/csqftfo1nt5dtbajq2gsw/AMOHYM4hCYuhRo20YbnQCes?rlkey=3b4ho35s7jgn9x7qiva27fawy&st=wd7qh0ud&dl=0



Social Media Links:



Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Media Contact: Lucy Rogers

Marketing and Sales Administrator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400075/2024_to_2034_Quantum_technology.jpg