IDTechEx Release New Global Silicon Photonics and Photonic Integrated Circuits Market Report

BOSTON, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx Research, a trusted provider of independent market intelligence, announces the availability of a new report, "Silicon Photonics and Photonic Integrated Circuits 2024-2034: Market, Technologies, and Forecasts".

IDTechEx is forecasting a 2.4x growth of the PIC market by 2034, primarily derived through growth in the transceivers for AI and 5G markets. Source: IDTechEx

This new report looks at key market players, emerging materials (such as TFLN, and BTO), and new applications such as AI, to forecast the growth of the Silicon Photonics and Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market. IDTechEx also discusses emerging technologies, such as Programmable Photonics, Photonic Quantum Computers, and Co-Packaged Optics.

This unbiased report includes several 10-year market forecasts based on conversations with industry insiders, analysis of key players (such as Nvidia, Coherent, Infinera, and more), as well as IDTechEx's expertise in data centers, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and LiDAR. Detailed examination of the latest innovations in Silicon Photonics and Photonic Integrated Circuits is provided, alongside key technical trends, analysis across the value chain, major player analysis, and granular market forecasts. Anyone interested in the future of photonic integrated circuits can expect to gain valuable insights.

This PIC and Silicon Photonics market report provides the following information:

Key Player Analysis for the High-Performance PIC-based Transceiver Market

A breakdown of Co-Packaged Optics and its key concepts

Analysis of Photonic Integrated Circuits for Quantum Systems

Benchmarks and comparisons of photonic materials, with an industry breakdown by material. It also includes an insight into emerging materials such as Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) and Barium Titanite (BTO).

Photonic Integrated Circuit Fundamentals and Key Concepts, including important components, and underlying principles.

An analysis of how AI is changing demand for PIC-based transceivers, with a look at how Nvidia's recommended server architecture requires large numbers of transceivers.

An overview of PIC manufacturing techniques.

A look into future applications of PICs such as interconnects, LiDAR, biosensors, and gas sensors.

Market Forecasts:

- 10-year Total Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Forecast

- 10-year PIC Transceivers for AI Unit Shipments Forecast

- 10-year PIC Transceivers for AI Cost per Gbps Forecast

- 10-year PIC Transceivers for AI Market Forecast

- 10-year Data Center Population Cumulative Forecast

- 10-year AI Accelerator Unit Shipments Forecast

- 10-year PIC Transceivers for Datacom Market Forecast

- 10-year PIC Transceivers for 5G Market Forecast

- 10-year PIC Transceivers for 5G Unit Shipments Forecast

- 10-year PIC Transceiver for Telecoms Market Forecast

- 10-year Quantum PIC Market Forecast

- 10-year PIC-based LiDAR Market Forecast

- 10-year PIC-based Sensor Market Forecast

The content of this report includes:

Executive Summary

Introduction and Key Concepts Technology Background - What is Silicon Photonics? Photonic Integrated Circuit Key Concepts



Manufacturing and Materials

SOI, SiN, InP, TFLN, BTO, Polymer, and Rare-Earth Metals Discussion, Benchmarks, and Key Companies

Applications

The Semiconductor Energy Crisis Photonic Integrated Circuits for High-Performance Transceivers for Data Centers Photonic Integrated Circuits for On-Device Interconnects Advanced Packaging and Co-Packaged Optics Hybrid integration: Co-Packaged Optics Photonic Engines and Accelerators for AI and Neuromorphic Compute Photonic Integrated Circuits for Quantum Computing Photonic Integrated Circuit-based Sensors Photonic Integrated Circuit-based LiDAR

Forecasts

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/PIC, or for the full portfolio of research available from IDTechEx, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research.

IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. Since 1999, we have been helping our clients to understand new technologies, their supply chains, market requirements, opportunities and forecasts. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com .

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers

Marketing and Sales Administrator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300



Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392095/IDTechEx.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338688/4659828/IDTechEx_logo.jpg