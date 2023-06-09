IDTechEx Asks if Walmart's RFID Mandate Successfully Drove RFID Adoption in Retail

BOSTON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Walmart made a momentous announcement that sent ripples through the RFID industry. As the world's leading retailer, Walmart revealed its ambitious plan to expand the utilization of RFID technology beyond retail apparel and encompass other critical retail departments. This expansion included home, entertainment, and hardline departments, targeting a wide range of products.

By imposing a mandate on its suppliers, Walmart required them to implement RFID tagging for home goods, sporting goods, electronics, and toys by September 2, 2022. This strategic move underscored Walmart's confidence in the effectiveness of RFID technology and its potential to revolutionize inventory management across diverse retail sectors.

Now, nearly a year after the RFID mandate, the question arises: has it actually spurred RFID adoption in retail beyond apparel? The answer lies in evaluating the growth and impact of RFID technology in these newly targeted departments.

The retail industry witnessed the widespread adoption of UHF RFID technology, initially focused on apparel and footwear segments. According to IDTechEx, a leading market research firm with over 20 years of experience in RFID, over 72% of UHF RFID tags were deployed in these two segments combined last year. According to IDTechEx research, this dominance in retail apparel and footwear tagging not only accounted for the largest market share in terms of tag volume but also held significant market value in the UHF sector. IDTechEx expects this trend to persist for the next decade, given the proven return on investment in these sectors. Retailers have been adopting a standardized approach, rapidly implementing UHF RFID solutions.

While apparel and footwear continue to lead the UHF RFID market, other retail sectors are also experiencing notable growth. Players within Walmart's supply chain, in particular, have reported a strong double-digit increase in demand as a direct result of Walmart's RFID mandate. This positive response aligns closely with IDTechEx's forecast regarding the adoption of UHF RFID technology in other retail sectors.

IDTechEx emphasizes the evolving landscape, stating that the growth in these sectors is outpacing previous expectations. The success of Walmart's mandate has played a significant role in stimulating adoption and fostering increased demand. Retailers across various sectors are recognizing the benefits of UHF RFID technology and leveraging it to enhance their operations.

Despite the growing momentum in the adoption of item-level tagging in other retail sectors, there are still significant challenges to overcome in implementing large-scale RFID systems. One of the main obstacles is the cost associated with tagging each individual item, which can be prohibitive for some retailers. Additionally, sustainability issues arise as the increased use of RFID tags can contribute to electronic waste if proper recycling measures are not in place. Technical and implementation challenges also exist, particularly when tagging items containing liquids or metals, as these materials can interfere with RFID signals and impact the readability of the tags. Furthermore, the ecosystem for large-scale RFID implementation in other retail sectors (retail sectors beyond apparel and footwear) is not yet fully mature, which adds complexity to the adoption process. These challenges highlight the need for ongoing innovation and collaboration within the RFID industry to address cost, sustainability, and technical limitations and to foster the development of a robust and efficient ecosystem that can support widespread implementation in the retail sector.

IDTechEx has studied the RFID market for more than 20 years. The latest version of the RFID market research report, "RFID Forecasts, Players and Opportunities 2023-2033", provides a comprehensive overview covering passive RFID (for UHF, HF and LF frequencies), battery-assisted passive, active RFID and chipless RFID technologies, players, and markets. This report presents an unbiased analysis of primary data gathered through interviews with key players throughout the value as well as secondary data from all available sources, building on IDTechEx's expertise in the RFID industry. This report gives extensive forecasts and depth that no other source can match.

To find out more about this IDTechEx report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/RFID.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers

Sales and Marketing Administrator

press@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IDTechEx