IDnow Joins European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Task Force

MUNICH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow (www.idnow.io) joins an international working group of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for the development of European standards for identity verification. As a leading provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions, IDnow will provide the Task Force with important insights into the European market.

IDnow was selected by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) to participate in a new working group on Electronic Signatures and Infrastructures (ESI). As a member of the Special Task Force 588, IDnow is part of an exclusive group of specialists who started work in April 2020 to fill existing gaps in identity verification standards. The objective of the Task Force is to develop new standards and guidelines for electronic signatures and related trust services.

IDnow is pleased to be one of the appointed experts to share its expertise as a leading company in the field of identity verification. The work of the Task Force will contribute to the preparation and publication of the ETSI technical standard 119 461 on ESI by July 2021. These guidelines and security requirements for trust services issuing qualified certificates will find wide application in the market. In particular, these standards can serve as a guide for Know Your Customer (KYC) criteria and for the issuance of electronic identity schemes (eIDs). The work with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute strengthens IDnow's efforts for greater regulatory and technical harmonisation in digital identity services.

"We are pleased to support the working group and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute with our knowledge," says Rayissa Armata, Head of Regulatory Affairs at IDnow. "IDnow has been working with customers from different European countries since 2014 and we know the market and its development very well," she adds.

Rayissa Armata, Head of Regulatory Affairs at IDnow and Armin Bauer, CTO and Co-Founder of IDnow have joined the task force as representatives for their company. The expert team is led by Sylvie Lacroix (Sealed). In addition to the two IDnow members, Paloma Llenaza (Certicar), Stephane Mouy (SGM Consulting Services) and Jon Ølnes (Signicat) have been appointed.

With their Identity-Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow is committed to making the networked world a safer place. The forgery-proof identity verification offered by IDnow is used in all industries in which companies process customer interactions online that require a maximum level of security. IDnow technology uses artificial intelligence to ensure that an identification document has all security features in order to reliably detect forged documents. It can potentially verify the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries in real time.

IDnow covers a wide range of applications in regulated industries in Europe and for entirely new digital business models around the world as well. Through the platform, the identity flow can be adapted on a case-by-case basis to suit regional, legislative and economic requirements.

IDnow is supported by the venture capital investors BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures, Corsair Capital and Jet A as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. With more than 250 customers, their clientele includes leading international companies in various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS, Western Union and wirecard in addition to FinTechs such as Fidor, N26, smava and wefox.

