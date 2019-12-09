IDnow Integrates eID Service from AUTHADA Into its Platform

MUNICH and DARMSTADT, Germany, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow (www.idnow.io), provider of Identity-Verification-as-a-Service solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of AUTHADA's NFC-based eID solution (www.authada.de) to its product portfolio.

From the beginning of 2020, the IDnow platform will be expanded to include the eID service. In addition to video identification and the AI-based AutoIdent solution, IDnow will now also offer IDnow eID, a quick and user-friendly way to identify people using the online functionality of their ID card with their smartphone. An NFC-enabled smartphone can even be used to completely replace a card reader of any kind. The ID card is scanned and read in seconds. After entering their PIN, the user simply holds the ID document up to their smartphone and the relevant data is transmitted in a secure encrypted form. IDnow eID can be used by anyone with an ID card (available since 1st November 2010) who has activated its online ID functionality.

With the online ID function, AUTHADA's eID service delivers maximum user-friendliness. For businesses, the unique identification solution also promises high conversion rates and the strictest security standards. In terms of identification, the solution is compliant with both the Money Laundering Act (AMLA) and the eIDAS Signature Ordinance (eIDAS) for the issuance of Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) according to the European eIDAS regulation. This complies with the most stringent data protection and security guidelines in Europe.

"With our new eID service, IDnow eID, we are enabling our users to choose and switch between different identification methods on the IDnow platform," says Sebastian Bärhold, Co-Founder of IDnow and also responsible for Partner Management. "We decided on the AUTHADA solution because we believed they offered both the best product on the market and the most convincing strategy for the future," he continues.

"The advantages of the strategic partnership between IDnow and AUTHADA are clear: We have combined our strengths for the benefit of our customers under the motto 'cooperate instead of compete′. This will enable a simpler and accelerated implementation of our solutions thereby strengthening our market position. At the same time, our customers are able to offer their users a choice - identification via video or using the eID service. We are very excited about the partnership and the resulting synergies." explains Andreas Plies, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTHADA.

Matthias Taube, Head of the Department, which is responsible for ID cards with online ID function at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, welcomes the new offer: "The German government's online ID card corresponds to the highest level of trust in accordance with the eIDAS regulation. IDnow eID is a highly secure identification solution for future-oriented industries.

The new product will be ready for use during the first quarter of 2020.

About IDnow

With its Identity-Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has committed itself to making the networked world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used in all industries where companies regularly carry out online customer interactions requiring a high level of security. IDnow technology uses artificial intelligence to ensure that all the necessary security features are present on a submitted ID document whilst reliably detecting forged documents in the process. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real time.

IDnow is designed to cover a wide range of use cases, both for regulated industries across Europe, and, for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identification flow to be adapted to regional, legal and economic requirements on a case-by-case basis.

IDnow is supported by the venture capital investors Corsair Capital, BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures and Jet A as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. With more than 250 clients, the company serves leading international companies in various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefónica Deutschland, UBS, Western Union and wirecard as well as Fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava and wefox.

About AUTHADA GmbH

AUTHADA is a Darmstadt-based cybersecurity startup founded in May 2015. AUTHADA's identification solutions build on the electronic identity card's eID functionality. With the help of a mobile or stationary NFC-enabled smartphone, people can be identified in seconds remotely or on site. The company is legally compliant in accordance with German and EU legislation and user compliant based on the certification of identification security solutions by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). With its eID service, AUTHADA now offers a leading technology that has already been implemented by a range of well-established customers. AUTHADA is an ISO/IEC 27001 certified company since October 2019. This international information security standard ensures that AUTHADA complies with extensive information security requirements and conforms with stringent data protection measures.

