Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Drug Market to Increase 2 Folds by 2034 | DelveInsight

The emerging therapies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis include a great deal of emerging drugs Tyvaso (treprostinil), BI 1015550, and others. The emerging therapies in the pipeline have the potential to change the IPF market size and manage the disease burden and progression.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is when the lungs become scarred, and breathing becomes increasingly difficult. Damage to the alveolar epithelium and abnormal wound repair are theorized to be key factors in the development of this disease.

Although the cause of IPF is unknown, researchers postulate that the disease probably results from genetic and environmental factors. There is a strong possibility that genetic changes increase a person's risk of developing IPF and subsequent exposure to certain environmental factors that further trigger the disease. However, much is still unknown about this emerging field of study.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM was 193K cases in 2023 which are expected to rise, at a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034).

The therapeutic approach of IPF involves both nonpharmacological and pharmacological strategies. The goal of the treatment is to slow disease progression, reduce symptoms, prevent acute exacerbations, and prolong survival.

Currently, two drugs, OFEV (nintedanib) and ESBRIET (pirfenidone), are approved for treating IPF. These drugs are classified as anti-fibrotic agents, which clinical trials have shown to slow down lung fibrosis or scarring. Pirfenidone is a modified pyridine small molecule with anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

Pirfenidone reduces the likelihood of respiratory-related hospitalization over a year of treatment. It is generally well-tolerated, with mild side effects such as skin rash, weight loss, nausea, and fatigue. However, there have been instances of abnormal liver function, including elevated serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and bilirubin levels, necessitating regular liver function monitoring for patients on pirfenidone.

Nintedanib is an intracellular tyrosine kinase inhibitor that binds to adenosine triphosphate binding sites, thus inhibiting the signaling pathways associated with vascular endothelial growth factor receptor, fibroblast growth factor receptor 1–3, and platelet-derived growth factor receptor α and β. The main side effects are diarrhea and nausea, which are manageable with medication, but hepatotoxicity can occur in rare cases.

Before May 2022, ESBRIET and OFEV were the only approved treatments for IPF available on the market. However, Sandoz Pharmaceutical recently launched a generic version of pirfenidone in the US. This new entry is expected to significantly impact Hoffmann-La Roche's ESBRIET market and disrupt the market for OFEV as well.

Over the years, various drugs have been studied for treating IPF. With the ongoing need for more advanced and specific treatment approaches, new therapies beyond conventional methods are being developed for IPF.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of novel treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. To date, there are several emerging market players, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., and others that are developing drugs for the treatment of IPF.

Tyvaso (treprostinil), developed by United Therapeutics, is a prostacyclin mimetic approved to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH; WHO Group 1) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD; WHO Group 3), aiming to enhance exercise capacity. The company is currently conducting a global Phase III clinical trial called TETON 1 to evaluate Tyvaso for the treatment of patients with IPF.

BI 1015550, an experimental oral PDE4B inhibitor with both antifibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties, is under development by Boehringer Ingelheim. Recently, the company released encouraging 12-week Phase II data demonstrating a reduction in lung function decline in IPF patients. The drug is now in Phase III of clinical trials.

PLN-74809, the leading program from Pliant Therapeutics, is an oral, small-molecule dual selective inhibitor targeting αVβ1 and αVβ6 integrins, under development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). These integrins are responsible for the upstream activation of TGF-β1 in fibrotic tissues. By inhibiting these integrins, PLN-74809 aims to block TGF-β1 activation, thus preventing the growth of fibrotic tissue in the lungs and bile ducts. The drug is currently in Phase II of clinical development.

Fipaxalparant (HZN-825), developed by Horizon Therapeutics/Amgen, is an oral selective lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR-1) antagonist that has demonstrated promising early clinical results in treating systemic sclerosis. The company is now conducting a Phase II pivotal trial to assess HZN-825 for the treatment of IPF.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for IPF are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the IPF market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for IPF is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 with a significant CAGR by 2034. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalent cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. The expected launch of emerging therapies for IPF treatment is expected to boost the market in the forecast period (2023–2034).

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the IPF country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The IPF market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM IPF market. Highlights include:

11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

