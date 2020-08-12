IDEXX launches groundbreaking new ProCyte One Hematology Analyzer with dramatically simplified user experience

Fast, effortless operation and a small footprint make consistent, accurate in-clinic hematology results accessible to veterinarians worldwide

WESTBROOK, Maine, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software, announced today the launch of the ProCyte One™ Hematology Analyzer. The new analyzer's advanced technology delivers breakthrough workflow simplicity and consistent, accurate results at the point of care. The ProCyte One Hematology Analyzer is available today for pre-sale in North America and for pre-sale in select European markets later this year, with a global rollout planned for early 2021. The company expects to begin shipping in volume in the first quarter of 2021.

"ProCyte One reimagines point-of-care hematology with a radically simple workflow that virtually eliminates complexity without sacrificing performance," said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX Laboratories. "Sometimes innovation is about making things simple in order to expand capabilities and advance what's possible."

Packed with leading-edge technology and artificial intelligence, the ProCyte One Hematology Analyzer transforms point-of-care hematology with:

Reference laboratory-quality results, bringing added confidence to clinical decision-making.

bringing added confidence to clinical decision-making. Reticulocyte counts with every complete blood count (CBC) , serving as an early warning system for a variety of clinical issues.

, serving as an early warning system for a variety of clinical issues. Unprecedented workflow simplicity from automatic quality control and load-and-go components, delivering results in under 5 minutes.

from automatic quality control and load-and-go components, delivering results in under 5 minutes. Unique pay-per-run and auto-replenishment model that allows customers to only pay for the tests they run when they run them, relieving financial stress and the burden of inventory management.

and auto-replenishment model that allows customers to only pay for the tests they run when they run them, relieving financial stress and the burden of inventory management. Small footprint , freeing up valuable clinical workspace for other uses.

, freeing up valuable clinical workspace for other uses. Clinical decision support tools , simplifying results interpretation.

, simplifying results interpretation. Sustainable design, featuring recyclable containers to reduce waste.

ProCyte One also greatly enhances the clinical value of the entire IDEXX VetLab® suite as hematology and chemistry are foundational to veterinary medicine in both sick and wellness visits. The IDEXX VetLab suite with ProCyte One offers veterinarians a complete picture of their patients' health via seamlessly integrated diagnostic results available on IDEXX VetLab® Station and VetConnect® PLUS. Trusted, comprehensive results during the patient visit enable veterinarians to intervene and treat patients even faster, accelerating case management, advancing patient care, deepening client relationships, and offering economic value.

The IDEXX Hematology portfolio, including the ProCyte One analyzer, ProCyte Dx® analyzer, and IDEXX Reference Laboratories' CBC testing, offers the most accurate and comprehensive CBC testing available.

For more information on the ProCyte One Hematology Analyzer, visit idexx.com/ProCyteOne.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency, and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry, tests for the quality and safety of water and milk, and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit idexx.com.

