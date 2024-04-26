Identity Governance & Administration Market Projected to Reach $24.42 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Identity Governance & Administration Market by Component (Services, Solution), Modules (Access Certification & Compliance Control, Access Management, Identity Lifecycle Management), Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $8.46 billion in 2023 to reach $24.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.34% over the forecast period.

" Navigating Global Identity Governance With Key Strategies for Digital Security and Compliance "

Identity governance and administration (IGA) has emerged as a critical policy-driven approach aimed at fortifying digital identities within organizations, ensuring that proper access is provided to the right individuals for valid reasons. Across the globe, the demand for IGA solutions is on the rise, driven by the need to tackle sophisticated cyber threats, comply with stringent data protection laws, and adapt to the digitization wave sweeping through industries. Challenges include integrating these solutions with pre-existing IT frameworks, primarily in organizations reliant on legacy systems. The North American market, led by the United States and Canada, is at the forefront of this expansion, embracing technological advancements and stringent regulatory standards. Meanwhile, the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region is navigating its unique landscape, with the EU focusing heavily on compliance through GDPR and the Middle East and Africa gradually recognizing the value of digital security. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a significant uptrend in IGA solutions adoption, spurred by digital transformation initiatives and cybersecurity awareness, with China and India playing pivotal roles. This global perspective highlights the universal importance of IGA in today's digital era, highlighting the critical balance between innovation, security, and regulatory compliance in safeguarding digital identities.

" Navigating the New Normal With The Crucial Role of Identity Governance in Securing Hybrid Work Environments "

As businesses globally embrace the fusion of remote and traditional office work, the need for secure, hybrid workspaces becomes paramount. The shift toward flexible working models, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlights the importance of cybersecurity and accessibility in ensuring operational continuity and a better work-life balance. Identity governance & administration (IGA) systems emerge as essential tools within this evolving work landscape. They enable organizations to manage digital identities and access rights effectively, safeguarding sensitive data against unauthorized access across diverse working environments. By ensuring that only credentialed employees can access critical information, regardless of their physical location, IGA solutions stand at the forefront of maintaining cybersecurity compliance and operational integrity. This development signifies a growing demand for robust identity governance frameworks, ensuring businesses remain resilient and secure in remote work and beyond.

" Elevating Security and Efficiency in Organizations through Specialized Identity Governance & Administration Services "

Managed and professional services provide organizations with the specialized expertise necessary for optimizing the performance and security of identity governance & administration (IGA) systems, eliminating the need for such in-depth knowledge internally. Businesses benefit from advanced skills that enhance system functionality and safeguard sensitive data by outsourcing specific IGA tasks. From the initial stages of integration and implementation, ensuring seamless incorporation with existing infrastructures, to ongoing support and maintenance for consistent system reliability and up-to-dateness, these services form the foundation of effective IGA strategies. Furthermore, training and consulting play a pivotal role, equipping companies with the understanding and capability to utilize their IGA systems to the fullest. IGA solution is a critical technological tool designed to streamline the management of user access rights across organizations, bolstering security, operational efficiency, and compliance with regulatory standards. This comprehensive approach to IGA facilitates a more secure, efficient, and compliant organizational environment, empowering businesses to focus on core objectives and ensure their data remains protected.

" International Business Machines Corporation at the Forefront of Identity Governance & Administration Market with a Strong 7.09% Market Share "

The key players in the Identity Governance & Administration Market include Broadcom, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Identity Governance & Administration Market, by Component Identity Governance & Administration Market, by Modules Identity Governance & Administration Market, by Organization Size Identity Governance & Administration Market, by Deployment Identity Governance & Administration Market, by Vertical Americas Identity Governance & Administration Market Asia-Pacific Identity Governance & Administration Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Identity Governance & Administration Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

